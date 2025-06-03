Jacques Muhammad Announces A Double Release Of Two New Children's Books Based Around The Legacy Of Rosedale Jets Football And Cheer

MENAFN - GetNews) “Rosedale Jets Football: Powered by Purpose” and“Rosedale Jets Cheer: More Than a Team” officially launch, aiming to increase literacy among young people as the summer reading season kicks off







Jacques Muhammad, Esq., has officially announced a highly anticipated double book launch. His newest children's books,“Rosedale Jets Football: Powered by Purpose” and“Rosedale Jets Cheer: More Than a Team ,” have been released as part of a six-part series through McBride Stories via major book retailers. Muhammad hopes these titles will help increase literacy among young people, especially during the summer.







Jacques Muhammad, Esq., is a New York-based lawyer, author, coach, and proud supporter of the Rosedale Jets. He is the President of the Rosedale Jets football and cheer program and is well known in the community for his involvement in numerous programs and events. He is passionate about sharing the legacy of the Rosedale Jets with the community and with people everywhere, as evidenced by the double book launch of his newest titles.

“Rosedale Jets Football: Powered by Purpose” follows young athletes from Southeast Queens as they persevere through respected local youth football programs. Readers follow characters such as Malik, Elijah, and Jayden as they work their way up in the world of youth football.

“Rosedale Jets Cheer: More Than a Team” tells a story of sisterhood as a group of young girls from Southeast Queens go from beginning chants to national stages. These girls overcome challenges, demonstrating grit, heart, and friendship along the way.

Both stories capture the heart and soul of the Rosedale Jets program like never before and offer a glimpse into what it means to be a young man or woman in local athletics. According to Muhammad, both of these new books are perfect for young readers and offer a dose of inspiration.“These books seek to imbue the reader with confidence, courage, and social development as young people embark on their summertime reading,” said Muhammad.

Right now, both of the new books can be found via major book retailers, including Amazon . The official book launch and signing will be held Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 11:30am at the Rosedale Jets Football Field (Brookville Park 144-14 235th Street, Springfield Gardens, NY 11413) .

ABOUT JACQUES MUHAMMAD , ESQ.

