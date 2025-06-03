Nupen Patel Urges Hospitality Leaders To Invest In People First

MENAFN - GetNews)



Nupen Patel K&K Hotel GroupK&K Hotel Group Founder Advocates for Workforce Development and Long-Term Growth in the Hotel Industry

HOUSTON, TX - Nupen Patel, founder of K&K Hotel Group, is calling on hospitality business owners and operators to refocus on one of the most overlooked keys to long-term success: their people. Drawing from over 40 years of family and personal experience in the industry, Patel is using his voice to raise awareness about the need for deeper investment in workforce development, especially at the ground level.

“People are the backbone of any hotel,” Patel said in a recent interview.“If you don't build a strong team from the start, nothing else you do will last.”

Patel's company, which he launched in 2008, has become known for its commitment to cultivating talent from within. Many of the company's current leaders started in entry-level roles and grew into management positions through hands-on mentorship and training. This“people-first” philosophy is at the heart of K&K Hotel Group's mission: People | Process | Product.

And the industry statistics support his case. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the accommodation and food services sector has one of the highest employee turnover rates-nearly 70% annually. A recent AHLA (American Hotel & Lodging Association) report also found that 79% of hotel operators are experiencing staffing shortages, with housekeepers and front desk staff among the most in-demand roles.

“This isn't just a staffing issue,” Patel emphasized.“It's a leadership issue. If we create environments where people can learn, grow, and feel valued, we won't have to keep restarting from scratch.”

He also pointed out that investing in personnel isn't just about retention-it's about guest satisfaction.“Guests can tell when your team is experienced and engaged,” he said.“It shows in every interaction.”

Patel advocates for a long-term mindset. Instead of cutting costs by minimizing training or relying on quick fixes, he encourages operators to build systems that support growth, reward consistency, and encourage internal promotion.

Call to Action

Patel is urging other hospitality leaders, investors, and managers to take ownership of the change by starting small, at the property level.



Offer mentorship to promising team members.

Provide consistent training and opportunities to advance.

Recognize that every role-from housekeeping to general management-contributes to brand strength. Shift the focus from short-term turnover fixes to long-term career building.



“Every general manager, every owner has a choice,” Patel said.“You can run your hotel, or you can build something bigger than yourself. It starts with how you treat your people.”

To learn more about Nupen Patel's career and philosophy, read the full feature article“How Nupen Patel Built K&K Hotel Group From the Ground Up.”

