Author's New Book“Hazardous Lies” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Thriller - Conspiracy book "Hazardous Lies" by Stephen Wallace, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Keith Mbuya for Readers' Favorite

Jon Barret, a mechanical engineer, had finally landed a job with a federal agency in Washington DC to do investigations and audits at chemical plants, after spending quite some time jobless. Jon's office was a new one but, unknown to him, his boss Craig Higgins was already being fought by other offices in the Department of Interior over funding. To secure his office, Craig is obliged to send Jon to Charleston, West Virginia, where an explosion at Chemtrifuge Chemicals had left a raging fire, a few people dead and several injured. However, Jon soon learns the company's management is willing to do anything to stall and impede his investigations. What could they be covering up? In a bid to solve the mystery behind the explosion, Jon finds himself working with a journalist and an activist as he treads a path that pits him against powerful people, putting his career on the line. Find out more in Stephen J. Wallace's Hazardous Lies.

Stephen J. Wallace's Hazardous Lies will have lovers of mystery and crime novels hooked, turning page after page. Wallace weaves an intriguing plot featuring a fascinating cast. The subtle tone of the storyline kept me on edge, leaving me eager for more with the flip of every page. The evocative depictions and the great attention Wallace pays to details had me feeling like I was next to every character in every scene, watching things unfold. One moment I was in Charleston, watching Jon fight his way through a scheming and well-connected management all on his own. The next thing I was in Washington D.C., closely following Craig as he put up a fight he stood little chance of winning. Wallace showcases the cast's traits and emotions, drawing me in with their compelling personal conflicts. Jon is a shrewd, daring, intuitive, calculating, and savvy investigator that you will quickly fall in love with."

You can learn more about Stephen Wallace and "Hazardous Lies" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.