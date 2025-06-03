Therapist Angela Jacobs Helps Patients Achieve Lasting Transformations And Healing

MENAFN - GetNews) When clients need reflective counseling, Chiral Center Counseling PLLC is the ideal place to feel intensely seen and heard. Therapist Angela Jacobs specializes in trauma, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR), relationship and narcissistic abuse, neurodivergence, and substance use for couples and individuals.







Discover the difference that finding the right therapist makes at Chiral Center Counseling PLLC , where Angela Jacobs, LMHCA, helps clients feel heard, seen, and understood like never before. Jacobs helps clients get to the root of longstanding struggles, so they can heal and go on to move mountains, with professional support and guidance every step of the journey. Jacobs' unique approach to therapy makes her an ideal therapist for people looking to“dig deep and get shit done.”

Jacobs spent her early career as a successful entrepreneur, running an award-winning winery until her daughter was born. After leaving that industry, she returned to school for accounting, but was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after graduating. During cancer treatment, she realized spending the rest of her life doing taxes would be far less rewarding than helping others build better lives in meaningful ways. Her immense store of varied life experience helps Jacobs provide exceptional care, empathy, and understanding to her clients.

“I am passionate about helping my clients find support, healing, and peace that will pay off in dividends of wellness far into the future,” Jacobs said.

Patients receiving therapy from Jacobs at Chiral Center Counseling have praised her outstanding perspective, which she approaches from three angles: cognitive, emotional, and compassionate. Jacobs provides a nonjudgmental environment where clients receive careful yet firm assistance toward their goals.

“You may not know it, but grief, trauma, rejection, abandonment, and more could be holding you back from living your most fulfilling life,” Jacobs said.“Let's process the hurt. You owe it to yourself to make time for your mental health.”

Schedule a compatibility call today to learn whether Jacobs and Chiral Center Counseling offer the right setting for getting things done and making meaningful changes. The 15-minute compatibility call is free, and all session pricing is posted on the website.

Jacobs offers equine-assisted therapy in Washington state near Chelan and Manson. She also provides numerous treatment options focused on depression, anxiety, substance use, impulsivity, ADHD and other neurodiversities, trauma and PTSD, grief, abandonment, attachment issues, and much more.

Visit the Chiral Center Counseling website to learn more about psychotherapist Angela Jacobs or to schedule an appointment. Treatment is available for teens, adults, individuals, couples, and families to deal with a multitude of mental health conditions and emotional difficulties.





