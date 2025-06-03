403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bahrain Holds Conf. On Alternative Sentencing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAMANA, June 3 (KUNA) -- General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Minister of Interior, on Tuesday inaugurated the First International Conference on Alternative Sentencing, organised by the Ministry of Interior, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.
The event gathered ministers, officials, and specialists in restorative and criminal justice, as well as human rights experts from both Bahrain and abroad.
The conference aimed to exchange experiences and highlight successful applications of alternative sentencing programmes, while promoting modern criminal policies that align with principles of human dignity and public safety.
In his opening remarks, the Minister welcomed the participants to Bahrain, which he described as a Kingdom of progress, humanity, peace, and security. He underscored that the foundation of building strong societies lies in a deep belief in human potential and the importance of offering second chances.
The Minister emphasised that the conference reflects a humanitarian approach, where values, laws, and practical experiences converge to support individualsآ' reintegration into society.
Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is witnessing an era of strategic development, grounded in a clear vision for national advancement and the preservation of human dignity.
The Kingآ's vision, the Minister said, has driven initiatives aimed at preserving human dignity and protecting the Kingdomآ's civilisational legacy.
Among these initiatives is the Alternative Sentencing Programme, a national project offering non-custodial penalties, the Minister added.
The Minister also highlighted the role of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in implementing royal directives into practical steps and legislative reforms, carried out in cooperation with relevant institutions such as the Public Prosecution.
The Minister emphasised that alternative sentencing is not a reward for violating the law, nor is it intended for individuals who pose a danger to society. Rather, it serves as an opportunity for those who acknowledge their wrongdoing and commit to reform.
Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah described the alternative sentencing as a unifying, humanitarian initiative that reinforces national trust, strengthens family ties, and restores a sense of responsibility and belonging in the individual.
He announced the Ministryآ's goal to establish a specialised Centre of Excellence for Alternative Sanctions and Open Prisons. his centre will focus on training professionals involved in implementing alternative sentencing programs and on expanding the reach and impact of this national initiative.
The Minister expressed appreciation to the King for launching this national project, which he described as an important part of Bahrainآ's humanitarian achievements and identity. (end)
rk
The event gathered ministers, officials, and specialists in restorative and criminal justice, as well as human rights experts from both Bahrain and abroad.
The conference aimed to exchange experiences and highlight successful applications of alternative sentencing programmes, while promoting modern criminal policies that align with principles of human dignity and public safety.
In his opening remarks, the Minister welcomed the participants to Bahrain, which he described as a Kingdom of progress, humanity, peace, and security. He underscored that the foundation of building strong societies lies in a deep belief in human potential and the importance of offering second chances.
The Minister emphasised that the conference reflects a humanitarian approach, where values, laws, and practical experiences converge to support individualsآ' reintegration into society.
Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is witnessing an era of strategic development, grounded in a clear vision for national advancement and the preservation of human dignity.
The Kingآ's vision, the Minister said, has driven initiatives aimed at preserving human dignity and protecting the Kingdomآ's civilisational legacy.
Among these initiatives is the Alternative Sentencing Programme, a national project offering non-custodial penalties, the Minister added.
The Minister also highlighted the role of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in implementing royal directives into practical steps and legislative reforms, carried out in cooperation with relevant institutions such as the Public Prosecution.
The Minister emphasised that alternative sentencing is not a reward for violating the law, nor is it intended for individuals who pose a danger to society. Rather, it serves as an opportunity for those who acknowledge their wrongdoing and commit to reform.
Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah described the alternative sentencing as a unifying, humanitarian initiative that reinforces national trust, strengthens family ties, and restores a sense of responsibility and belonging in the individual.
He announced the Ministryآ's goal to establish a specialised Centre of Excellence for Alternative Sanctions and Open Prisons. his centre will focus on training professionals involved in implementing alternative sentencing programs and on expanding the reach and impact of this national initiative.
The Minister expressed appreciation to the King for launching this national project, which he described as an important part of Bahrainآ's humanitarian achievements and identity. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment