India, UK Discuss Deepening Cooperation In Several Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 3 (KUNA) -- India and the UK on Tuesday agreed to deepen cooperation in several areas of mutual interest.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that India and the UK discussed ways of strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and financial sector, defence and security, counter-terrorism, technology, science, innovation, green energy, climate, health, education, and people-to-people relations as part of 17th India-UK Foreign Office Consultations and 1st Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue.
The Indian team was led by Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs Vikram Misri while the UK side was headed by Permanent Under-Secretary Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Oliver Robbins.
Both sides also held the first meeting of the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue on addressing export controls for enabling greater technology cooperation in strategic sectors.
The meeting provided an opportunity to review and discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations. "Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the India-UK FTA and Double Contribution Convention," the statement said.
The Indian official conveyed New Delhi's appreciation for the UK governmentآ's expression of solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism. Both the sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in Russia-Ukraine, Indo-Pacific and Middle East. (end)
