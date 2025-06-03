Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Austria Launches 9Th Summit Edition For Protecting The Environment


2025-06-03 03:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 3 (KUNA) -- The 9th edition of the Austrian World Summit (AWS) kicked started on Tuesday upon an initiative of the renowned American actor of Austrian origin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, mastermind of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.
The summit is patronized by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and involved a large number of climate protection advocates, artists and scientists.
The American actor said in his keynote speech at the summit that it aims at bringing together participants from 80 states to find solutions to the climate issue, noting that technology can be used for finding solutions to the envrionmental problems.
An exhibition is held on its sidelines displaying state-of-art innovations and technologies for tackling environmental issues.
The summit, launched in Vienna in 2017, is designed to establish coordination among the stakeholders from varius sectors and a broad coalition to safeguard the environment. (end
amq


MENAFN03062025000071011013ID1109632371

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search