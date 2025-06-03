Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Official Calls For Updating Alternative Penalty Laws


2025-06-03 03:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Kholoud Al-Enezi
MAMANA, June 3 (KUNA) -- A visiting Kuwaiti official on Tuesday affirmed necessity of exchanging expertise at the Gulf and international levels to upgrade legislations and laws of alternative penalties.
Alluding to the currently held event, the First International Conference on Alternative Sentencing, Brigadier Usma Al-Majed, the assistant director general of the correction institutions in the State of Kuwait, said in a statement to KUNA that the convention is a significant platform for boosting cooperation at the Gulf and international levels for execution of inmates' alternative sentencing and seeking just legal alternatives for correction and re-integration into the society.
Brig. Al-Majed, who heads the Kuwaiti delegation to the conference, affirmed the State of Kuwait's interest in overhauling the systems of alternative penalties. "There are new laws that will see the light soon," he said.
However, Brig. Al-Majed, speaking at an affiliate discussion panel noted that Kuwait had begun applying the alternative sentencing regime since 1960, re-examining imprisonment adverse outcomes
In 2021, rules of the Amiri Pardon were issued, approving the e-bracelet tracking system, applying three-year imprisonment sentences for men and five years for women, Brig Al-Majed continued.
Moreover within this approach, the concerned Kuwaiti authorities had ruled that convicts in cases of dud cheques and fraud would spend half of the standing duration in prison. Furthermore, as to domestic violence, the authorities allowed courts to punish the convict with unpaid work for the society.
The 2025 traffic law stipulated punishing the convict by performing social services, attending educational and habilitation courses.
He also indicated at several other draft laws envisaging alternative (softened) punishments such as house arrest, pledge to stay clear of some places, electronic monitoring, abstention from approaching certain persons, regular show-up the police station and participation in rehabilitation courses. (pickup previous
kna


MENAFN03062025000071011013ID1109632369

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search