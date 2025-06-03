Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Min. Al-Huwailah Recommends Authorities' Coordination Against Domestic Violence


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah on Tuesday underscored need to unify efforts of the public and private institutions for protection against domestic violence.
The minister was speaking after she headed a meeting of the National Committee for Protection against Domestic Violence, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs that comprises representatives from government departments and civil society associations.
The conferees examined key achievements by the council's secretariat general and plans for overhauling work mechanisms related to digital transformation.
Minister Al-Huwailah has affirmed that the coordination among these stakeholders would be enhanced to attain effective protection of vulnerable segments. (end)
