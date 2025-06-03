Millerknoll Unveils New Chicago Flagship Experience At Design Days

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At MillerKnoll, we're driven by the belief that great design should be both visionary and deeply functional. Each of our spaces is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the ways people work, gather, and create-offering real-world solutions through layered planning and purposeful design," said Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll. "Through environments that bring our research and our collective of brands to life, we help our customers see what's possible. Building on the success of our Dallas, London, and New York City flagship locations, MillerKnoll Fulton Market continues that momentum as a destination for inspired, forward-thinking design."

1100 West Fulton Market

The five-story building has been reimagined to feature an inspiring MillerKnoll welcome area with striking display walls and exhibition spaces showcasing MillerKnoll's design heritage, product innovation, and dynamic solutions. On the second floor, the new MillerKnoll Chicago workplace brings high-performance design to life with a range of settings that support focus, collaboration, and social connection, all informed by MillerKnoll's planning approach and realized with products from its collective.

At 1100 West Fulton Market, Herman Miller and Knoll come together under one roof, offering a seamless journey across both contract showrooms. It also features showrooms for DatesWeiser and Geiger as well as a refreshed Herman Miller retail store with complimentary design services and personalized support to help customers discover the right solutions. A gallery-like, multibrand textiles experience rounds out the space, showcasing Edelman, Knoll Textiles, and Maharam in an inspiring, hands-on environment.

1144 West Fulton Market

The new 21,000-square-foot, three-story building at 1144 West Fulton Market features contract showrooms for HAY, Muuto, and NaughtOne, a dedicated area for MillerKnoll's healthcare solutions, and a courtyard by Michael van Valkenburgh Associates, the renowned landscape architecture firm behind New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park and Chicago's Maggie Daley Park. This beautifully crafted outdoor space merges natural elements with contemporary elegance, creating a welcoming environment that enhances the visitor experience.

1144 West Fulton Market is also home to a new Design Within Reach (DWR) store located on the street level. The floor showcases brands from MillerKnoll's collective, including Herman Miller, Knoll, DWR Collection, HAY, and Muuto as well as a curation of modern brands from around the world, such as Ellison Studios, Louis Poulsen, Gubi, Flos, and Beni Rugs to name a few.

"To understand MillerKnoll's place in Fulton Market is to understand the district's transformation from an industrial quarter to a design innovation hub," said Matthew Stares, Senior Vice President of Global Real Estate, Architecture, and Development at MillerKnoll. "As one of the original design tenants of Fulton Market, our goal has always been to shape-not just occupy-the neighborhood, helping to redefine it by capturing the essence of modern design and honoring its creative pioneers. And what better way to introduce our latest thinking than by welcoming our customers and the A&D community during Design Days?"

Fulton Market Design Days – MillerKnoll Collective Highlights

Across 1100 and 1144 West Fulton Market, MillerKnoll will host engaging events and exhibits, share insights, and collaborate with the design community and clients to address pressing questions around the future of workplace, healthcare, education, hospitality, and ancillary environments. The event will also feature several product launches from MillerKnoll's collective of brands.

At 1100 West Fulton Market, Knoll will unveil Dividends Skyline, a refined, flexible, and holistically integrated system that reimagines the open-plan workplace, showcased in the new Knoll Chicago, now occupying the glass-walled pavilion on the third floor. With flexible open-plan layouts and dedicated collaboration zones, Skyline is expertly crafted for today's dynamic and compact office environments, setting a new standard for premier open-plan design. Herman Miller will showcase its performance seating lab, where experts help customers find their perfect fit, highlighting the importance of personalized comfort. The brand will also preview the Eames® Molded Plastic Dining Chair and commemorate the 75th anniversary of the iconic Eames® Shell Chair, both designed by Charles and Ray Eames.

Geiger will preview Lijn by Carole Baijings Studio for Design-a minimalist piece that showcases Geiger's unparalleled woodcraft and effortlessly elevates any setting. Renowned for her color-centric practice, Baijings developed a distinctive stain color palette specifically for this chair.

DatesWeiser will debut the JD Meeting Table, an expansion of their popular JD collection, and offer a first look at Ascent-a new conferencing line of tables and credenzas designed by EOOS. The sophisticated collection combines extensive customization options with seamless specification and is available in an array of shapes and sizes.

Knoll Textiles will present reissued archival upholsteries-including Altiplano by Sheila Hicks, 1966-and an array of innovative window coverings. Maharam's offering comprises a range of products designed for reduced environmental impact, ongoing collaborations with designers Paul Smith and Sander Lak, reissues of designs by Alexander Girard, and rugs designed by new collaborator Edith van Berkel.

At 1144 West Fulton Market, MillerKnoll's healthcare space will introduce Herman Miller's new Gemma Seating Family, designed to meet the needs of all individuals within a healthcare environment-from patients and their family members to dedicated healthcare providers. This thoughtfully crafted collection of recliners, a sleep chair, and sleep sofas blends modern aesthetics with user-friendly mechanisms, enhancing the comfort and functionality of healthcare spaces so that individuals can focus on what matters most during a significant time.

DWR will welcome Design Days visitors to its new home. Taking a localized approach which reflects the surrounding neighborhood, the architecture and interiors complement the industrial character of the building, while evoking an open, welcoming residential feel reminiscent of loft living. Featuring warm and inspiring materials, the new space blends timeless design philosophies with contemporary solutions across expansive furniture, décor, and art assortments.

Muuto 's new showroom reimagines the workplace as a space for both community and contemplation. As a part of this vision, the brand will debut the Midst Conference Table and Linear System High Table in North America, signaling a continued evolution in flexible workspace design. Also on view: two new table modules for the Connect Modular Sofa and a first look at the Midst Table in marble, arriving September 2025.

NaughtOne will debut Mimo, a low and loungey modular seating and table collection by Keiji Takeuchi, and Fin Lounge Chair from Dan Schofield, a contemporary take on 1960s space age design. Their gallery-inspired showroom features an installation exploring the imaginative possibilities of choice.

Meanwhile, HAY will celebrate its first North American showroom, previewing several new designs including the Layout Chair by Julien Renault, the Amanta Sofa by Mario Bellini, Annex, a universal table collection by John Tree, and the O2 Lounge Chair and Ottoman by Jonas Forsman. Also making their North American debut are Traverse, an outdoor furniture collection by Erwan Bouroullec, and the X-Line Chair, a 1970s Danish design classic by Niels Jørgen Haugesen.

For further information, including showroom locations and hours, please visit: .

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a global collective of design brands built on the foundation of two icons of modernism: Herman Miller and Knoll. The portfolio also includes furniture and accessories for commercial and residential spaces from Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck | FilzFelt. Guided by a shared purpose-design for the good of humankind-MillerKnoll generates insights, pioneers innovations, and champions ideas to better align spaces with how people live, work, and gather. In fiscal year 2024, the company generated net sales of $3.6 billion. For more information, visit millerknoll.

