Good-Lite Company. Now A Preferred Supplier For U.S. Veterans Association Through GSA Schedule
Through the GSA Schedule, Good-Lite Company's cutting-edge, American-made products are now more accessible to those serving the nation. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality visual screening products that support the vision health of veterans and public service sectors across the United States.
"Joining the GSA Schedule and being a preferred supplier to the U.S. Veterans Association is a tremendous honor," said Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite Company, "We are proud to deliver reliable, American-made eye care products that contribute to the well-being of those who serve our country."
Follow Good-Lite Company online at , on Facebook or on LinkedIn
About Good-Lite Company
Founded in 1930, Good-Lite has been at the forefront of developing innovative vision screening solutions designed specifically for school settings. Our mission is to enhance the vision health of children through early identification and intervention, thereby supporting their educational success and overall well-being. We are dedicated to working with children and communities to develop and implement solutions to their unique challenges. Learn more and find online tools and resources at .
Eric wadsworth
Good-Lite Co
+1 857-277-4870
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment