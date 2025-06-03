Good-Lite Company. Now A Preferred Supplier For U.S. Veterans Association Through GSA Schedule

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Good-Lite Company is proud to announce its inclusion on the United States Veterans Association's list of preferred suppliers.

- Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite CompanyELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Good-Lite Company ., a leader in visual acuity screening solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion on the United States Veterans Association's list of preferred suppliers. This achievement comes as part of securing a General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule contract, enabling direct access to federal agencies, as well as state and local governments and public schools.Through the GSA Schedule, Good-Lite Company's cutting-edge, American-made products are now more accessible to those serving the nation. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality visual screening products that support the vision health of veterans and public service sectors across the United States."Joining the GSA Schedule and being a preferred supplier to the U.S. Veterans Association is a tremendous honor," said Chris Greening, President – Good-Lite Company, "We are proud to deliver reliable, American-made eye care products that contribute to the well-being of those who serve our country."Follow Good-Lite Company online at , on Facebook or on LinkedInAbout Good-Lite CompanyFounded in 1930, Good-Lite has been at the forefront of developing innovative vision screening solutions designed specifically for school settings. Our mission is to enhance the vision health of children through early identification and intervention, thereby supporting their educational success and overall well-being. We are dedicated to working with children and communities to develop and implement solutions to their unique challenges. Learn more and find online tools and resources at .

