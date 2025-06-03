Nigeria Announces Inaugural National Cyber Security Conference (NCSC 2025)

NCSC Logo

Press Conference Photo

From L - R: Ankit Shukla, Managing Director, QNA; Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General, NITDA; Ahmad Sa'ad Abubakar, National Coordinator, NCCC; Hanniel Jafar, Representative of the President, CSEAN

The event will focus on building a future where cybersecurity is a key enabler of trust, innovation and National prosperity.

ABUJA, NIGERIA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is pleased to announce the launch of its maiden National Cyber Security Conference (NCSC 2025), hosted by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, co-hosted by the Office of the National Security Advisor (ONSA) and powered by QNA. This landmark event is a flagship, Government-led initiative aimed at enhancing the nation's cyber resilience and reinforcing its global leadership in cybersecurity.To be held on 9th-10th July 2025 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, NCSC will debut under the theme "Building a Resilient Digital Future," spotlighting the urgent need for a cohesive, forward-thinking approach to addressing cybersecurity challenges in an increasingly interconnected world.“As Nigeria embraces digital transformation across sectors, the threats to our digital infrastructure, economy and individual citizens grow increasingly sophisticated,” said Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria's Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.“Recognising the critical need to address these challenges with foresight and collaboration, NCSC emerges as a timely and strategic platform for fostering resilience, knowledge exchange, and cross-sector partnerships. I commend the National Information Technology Development Agency for convening this crucial gathering and for their leadership in advancing Nigeria's cybersecurity framework,” he added.Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, NITDA's Director General, called on all IT enthusiasts, relevant key stakeholders, and critical players in the public and private sectors to be a part of this groundbreaking conference. He noted that the conference is not just about defending against threats but about building a future where cybersecurity is a key enabler of trust, innovation, and national prosperity." Inuwa added that the NCSC 2025 represents a milestone in Nigeria's commitment to building resilient digital future, positioning the country as a leader in cybersecurity innovation and regional cooperation.“The conference will serve as a launchpad for new ideas, strategic initiatives, and sustainable partnerships aimed at transforming Nigeria's cybersecurity landscape,” he assured.Powered by QNA, a globally recognized leader in curating high-impact conferences and fostering industry collaboration, NCSC 2025 promises a world-class experience, bringing together global thought leaders, innovators, policymakers and cybersecurity experts from around the globe.Ankit Shukla, Managing Director, QNA, said:“We are honoured to partner with NITDA on the inaugural National Cybersecurity Conference, a milestone initiative that reflects Nigeria's bold commitment to securing its digital future. NCSC 2025 is not just an event-it's a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and capacity-building across the cybersecurity landscape. It brings together the brightest minds to drive meaningful change and establish Nigeria as a leader in cybersecurity excellence.”The two-day event will showcase keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical sessions, exhibitions, networking opportunities, a CTF Hackathon to build capacity and identify emerging talent and awards recognizing contributions to cybersecurity.For more details visit:Media Contact:...+971 552572807

Anthony Dsouza

QNA Marketing Management LLC

+971 55 257 2807

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.