Global Food Traceability Market To Hit $38.5 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$21.8 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$38.5 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2029
|
Segments covered
|
Technology, component, equipment type, software, application and region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa
|
Countries covered
|
The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina
|
Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
-
Regulatory Push: The U.S. FDA's Food Traceability Rule and the EU's Farm to Fork Strategy are driving stricter global traceability standards for food supply chains.
Economic Impact: Implementing food traceability can reduce recall costs by up to 90%, allowing faster identification and isolation of affected products.
Consumer Influence: More than 75% of global consumers are willing to pay a premium for food products with transparent sourcing and traceability information
Blockchain Adoption: The adoption of blockchain technology is rising, ensuring real-time tracking and tamper-proof data throughout the supply chain.
Smart Tracking Technologies: IoT sensors and QR codes are being widely used to monitor the temperature, freshness and location of food products in real time.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
-
The estimated size of the food traceability market will be $38.5 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 10.1%.
2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?
-
Regulatory imperatives driving compliance.
Consumer demand for transparency and accountability.
Technological advancements transforming the sector.
Heightened focus on food safety and recall management.
Sustainability as a core driver for traceability.
3. What market segments are covered in the report?
-
The food traceability market is segmented based on technology, component, equipment type, software, application and region.
4. Which technology segment will be dominant in 2029?
-
The barcode technology used for the food traceability segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2029.
5. Which region has the largest market share?
-
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in the forecast period.
Leading companies in the market include:
-
Antares Vision S.P.A.
Bar Code Integrators Inc.
Bext Holdings Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Cognex Corp.
Covectra Inc.
Food Forensics
Honeywell International Inc.
IBM Corp.
Merit-Trax Technologies
Optel Vision Inc.
SourceTrace
Te-Food International GmbH
Trace One
Zebra Technologies Corp.
