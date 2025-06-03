FSA Store® Issues Alert For June 30 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Spending Deadline: Check Your Balance And Use, Don't Lose, Tax-Free Funds
What is an FSA? An FSA is a tax-advantaged, employer-sponsored benefit that allows employees to set aside pre-tax dollars for healthcare expenses. Contributions to an FSA reduce an individual's taxable income and funds can be used for medical appointments, prescriptions, over-the-counter products, and a broad list of everyday healthcare products and telehealth services – all of which helps reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs.
Three steps to avoid losing money to the June 30 FSA deadline:Check your deadline. Remember, not all FSAs follow the same schedule. While most private employers use a December 31 deadline, June 30 is a common deadline for government-sponsored and state employee plans. After this date, any unused funds are forfeited unless your plan includes one of the following options:
Grace period extension. Employers may opt to give employees a grace period of two-and-a-half months after their plan year deadline to spend down remaining FSA funds from the previous calendar year.
Carryover extension. Employers may allow employees to carry over up to $640 in FSA funds from the current plan year to the next.
Map out healthcare spending. The list of FSA-eligible items and services has expanded over the years to make these accounts more advantageous to people at all ages and stages of life. Many individuals and families are surprised to learn that FSA funds can be used for:
Over-the-counter medications
Sunscreen and SPF skincare
First-aid kits
Allergy treatments
Acne treatments and dermatology
Menstrual care products
Drug-free pain relief tools
High-tech health devices like migraine masks, hearing aids, and diagnostic monitors
Telehealth services for mental health, men and women's hormonal health, weight loss, sleep health, vision care, fertility planning, and much more
To help account holders maximize their tax-free funds, FSA Store offers a Deadline Spending Guide and interactive deadline spending tool , a searchable eligibility list , product bundles , the ability to shop by price to align with their remaining funds, and much more. Consumers are encouraged to consider FSA Store's list of most frequently purchased products so far this year.
About Health-E Commerce
Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Stor , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.
