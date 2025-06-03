FSA Store® Issues Alert For June 30 Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Spending Deadline: Check Your Balance And Use, Don't Lose, Tax-Free Funds

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Financial pressures are high for American families, and using tax-free FSA funds to pay for healthcare needs throughout the year is one way consumers can reduce their taxable income and ensure that their healthcare needs are being met," said Rachel Rouleau, chief compliance officer for Health-E Commerce, parent brand to FSA Store. "Lack of understanding and awareness about deadlines and how to use tax-free funds is the most common reason people forfeit FSA funds, which is why we offer deep consumer education and account management tools, and a guaranteed FSA-eligible shopping experience to reverse this trend."

What is an FSA? An FSA is a tax-advantaged, employer-sponsored benefit that allows employees to set aside pre-tax dollars for healthcare expenses. Contributions to an FSA reduce an individual's taxable income and funds can be used for medical appointments, prescriptions, over-the-counter products, and a broad list of everyday healthcare products and telehealth services – all of which helps reduce out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

Three steps to avoid losing money to the June 30 FSA deadline:



Grace period extension. Employers may opt to give employees a grace period of two-and-a-half months after their plan year deadline to spend down remaining FSA funds from the previous calendar year. Carryover extension. Employers may allow employees to carry over up to $640 in FSA funds from the current plan year to the next.





Over-the-counter medications

Sunscreen and SPF skincare

First-aid kits

Allergy treatments

Acne treatments and dermatology

Menstrual care products

Drug-free pain relief tools

High-tech health devices like migraine masks, hearing aids, and diagnostic monitors Telehealth services for mental health, men and women's hormonal health, weight loss, sleep health, vision care, fertility planning, and much more

Remember, not all FSAs follow the same schedule. While most private employers use a December 31 deadline, June 30 is a common deadline for government-sponsored and state employee plans. After this date, any unused funds are forfeited unless your plan includes one of the following options:According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, the average FSA contribution in recent years has been around $1,300. However, approximately 50% of users forfeit at least some of their FSA funds, with the average loss totaling$400 per person. Meanwhile, industry estimates show that FSA users forfeit an average of $3 billio each year by missing this deadline check your balance, log into your FSA portal or contact your plan administrator.offers tools to help track spending, view deadlines, and shop confidently without guessing which items are eligible.The list of FSA-eligible items and services has expanded over the years to make these accounts more advantageous to people at all ages and stages of life. Many individuals and families are surprised to learn that FSA funds can be used for:

To help account holders maximize their tax-free funds, FSA Store offers a Deadline Spending Guide and interactive deadline spending tool , a searchable eligibility list , product bundles , the ability to shop by price to align with their remaining funds, and much more. Consumers are encouraged to consider FSA Store's list of most frequently purchased products so far this year.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store and HSA Stor , online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill ®, a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new products and telehealth services within the list of eligible medical expenses.

SOURCE Health-E Commerce