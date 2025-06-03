Posigen Leaders Urge Lawmakers To Protect Energy Tax Credits That Reduce Energy Costs, Support Nearly 300,000 Jobs, And Have Led To An American Manufacturing Boom
PosiGen serves over 40,000 homeowners across 15 states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, West Virginia, Maine, and Pennsylvania-many in communities with some of the highest energy burdens in the country , according to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) . At a time when energy demand is spiking across the country , we need all energy sources – including rooftop solar – so that we don't face blackouts and spiking energy costs.
" This is about energy dominance and affordability, not politics, " said Peter Shaper , CEO of PosiGen. " These credits have supported a resurgence in American energy manufacturing, created hundreds of thousands of American jobs, and helped millions of households keep the lights on. Ending them abruptly would pull the rug on businesses and undo years of progress. "
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) , the U.S. solar industry supports more than 263,000 jobs , over 100,000 of which are tied to rooftop solar. Also at risk are over 300 new manufacturing facilities and nearly $300 billion in investments. Elimination of these credits would also have an inflationary effect by increasing energy costs by $51 billion for American families and businesses." Solar is incredibly popular across the country and provides families one of the most powerful tools we have to take control of their energy costs and increase their resilience to power outages. , " said Kyle Wallace , PosiGen's VP of Policy and Chair of SEIA's Residential Solar & Storage Division. " We cannot afford to go backwards. Congress must ensure that we don't make the critical mistake of creating energy chaos that will hurt our economy and send American manufacturing back to China. "
A Call to Action
PosiGen leaders are encouraging homeowners, advocates, and clean energy supporters to contact their congressional representatives and urge them to protect the energy tax credits and support American jobs, manufacturing, and energy.
About PosiGen, PBC
PosiGen, with a mission to make solar energy affordable for homeowners of all income levels, is the leading solar and energy efficiency provider focused on providing access to clean energy to underserved communities. Since its founding in 2011, PosiGen has offered innovative "no credit check" financing that makes its services accessible for all families regardless of socioeconomic status, helping them reduce their utility bills and achieve greater financial autonomy. PosiGen has more than 600 employees and has served nearly 30,000 customers in more than a dozen states. Through the expanding PosiGen Partner Program, a network of values-aligned solar service providers, the company supports hundreds of other solar jobs across the country. Learn more about PosiGen's Solar For All mission at
