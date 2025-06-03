Bitmart Discovery Officially Launches, Pioneering A New Era In Quality Asset Discovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart , the premium global digital asset trading platform, today announced the official launch of its innovative asset spotlight zone, BM Discovery, designed to provide users a brand-new solution for on-chain asset discovery and trading.

As the on-chain asset landscape continues to expand rapidly and innovation emerges at an unprecedented pace, the launch of BM Discovery represents not only a strategic deep dive into asset exploration and value discovery but also an active response to evolving user needs and industry trends. Focusing on early-stage, high-potential on-chain assets, BM Discovery integrates professional project screening, on-chain data monitoring, and dynamic risk control to create a secure, transparent, and efficient platform. This empowers users to uncover promising projects and seize emerging market opportunities ahead of the curve.

A New Benchmark for On-Chain Asset Discovery

The strength of BM Discovery lies not just in its speed, but in its professional screening and potential identification capabilities. By leveraging advanced technologies and a robust ecosystem strategy, BitMart has built a comprehensive value discovery mechanism. This system combines a professional research team with key on-chain indicators to continuously monitor project developments and identify promising emerging assets, offering users greater confidence in their investment choices.

Several of the initial assets launched in the BM Discovery zone have perfromed well, drawing the attention of users and demonstrating BitMart's keen market foresight and professional judgment.

For users, BM Discovery not only offers an efficient participation channel that syncs with on-chain developments but also addresses operational complexities. For those unfamiliar with intricate on-chain interactions or concerned about high gas fees, BM Discovery provides a seamless, one-stop platform solution that lowers barriers and empowers users to access high-potential assets effortlessly, capturing market heat.

Dynamic Risk Management Ensuring a Secure Trading Environment

Beyond asset discovery, BM Discovery prioritizes risk management and trading security.

To safeguard user interests, BitMart has established a dynamic risk control system covering the entire asset lifecycle. Through continuous monitoring of asset quality and market performance, combined with multi-dimensional evaluation mechanisms, the platform can proactively delist high-risk or non-compliant assets, mitigating potential risks and ensuring both user protection and ecosystem health. The platform also reminds users that assets in this zone are often at early stages and may exhibit high price volatility. Users are encouraged to assess their risk tolerance and participate rationally.

BM Discovery is not merely an asset aggregator-it is a sustainable value discovery ecosystem underpinned by professional screening and intelligent risk management. With this robust security framework, BitMart aims to strike an optimal balance between innovation and prudence, reinforcing user trust and strengthening its leadership in the global digital asset industry.

Exclusive Promotion: Zero-Fee Spot Trading in BM Discovery







To celebrate the official launch of BM Discovery, BitMart is offering a limited-time zero-fee promotion for spot trading in the Discovery zone. From May 27, 2025, to June 16, 2025, users can enjoy 0% spot trading fees for all tokens listed in BM Discovery. This offer not only reduces trading costs but also enhances accessibility for those seeking to explore emerging on-chain assets and capture early investment opportunities. For more details: .

Driving Continuous Innovation and Industry Leadership

The launch of BM Discovery represents a major milestone in BitMart's asset strategy and highlights the platform's visionary commitment to continuous innovation driven by user needs. By creating a seamless loop encompassing“asset discovery – trading participation – risk identification – dynamic optimization,” BitMart is building a global-leading platform for asset discovery, offering a professional, convenient, and trustworthy environment for users.

As an innovator and builder in the blockchain industry, BitMart remains committed to using innovation as a driving force. Moving forward, the platform will deepen its focus on technology, services, and ecosystem development, continuously elevating industry standards for asset discovery and user experience. By pioneering quality asset discovery and value creation, BitMart aims to collaborate with global users to build a more prosperous and diverse crypto world.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 10 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.





