Look: Dubai Homes, Cafes Transform Into Mini Stadiums For IPL Finals

Cricket fever swept through Dubai on Tuesday evening as residents transformed their homes into lively mini stadiums to watch the thrilling IPL finals. With massive screens, themed decor, and an atmosphere charged with excitement, families, friends, and colleagues gathered to celebrate the culmination of two months of intense cricket action.

One of the standout celebrations was hosted by Dubai businessman Anis Sajan, vice chairman at Danube Group, who turned his home into a stadium-like setting for the IPL finals screening. With a massive screen and IPL-themed decor reflecting the spirit of the game, Sajan welcomed guests, including family and colleagues, to cheer on their favorite teams.

The energy was palpable, with spectators jumping to their feet for every boundary and wicket. RCB fans, in particular, rallied behind their star player, Virat Kohli, while supporters of Punjab added to the friendly banter.

“IPL is like a celebration of a festival, and that too for two months. In this continuous celebration, we have to celebrate grandly in Dubai. When it comes to RCB, they are my favourites, and the reason is Virat Kohli,” said Sajan, who is also known as Mr Cricket UAE.

“We had great enthusiasm among the spectators at home today, some rooting for RCB, while others rooted for Punjab. Whichever team wins doesn't matter. Cricket wins at the end of the day," he added.

Sattar Ahmed, one of the guests, said,“Watching the match here felt like being in the stadium itself. Everyone was on their feet for every six and wicket.

“The energy is always next level. You don't just watch the match, you feel every moment of it when we watch it together,” he added.

Cafes, restaurants see heavy crowd

While private screenings lit up homes across the city, public venues were no less charged. Cafes and restaurants across Dubai, especially in popular spots like Tecom, Jumeirah, and Karama, reported full houses, with many patrons having made reservations days in advance.

At Fisherman's Hub in Tecom, the mood was nothing short of electrifying.“It felt like a mini stadium here. We are all rooting for RCB as we all have lived in Bangalore for a long time,” said Suraj, who watched the match with his friends.“The place was packed, and every time a six was hit, the entire cafe erupted in cheers.”

“It's a weekday, and we all have our engagements. But we had decided to watch the match at a sports bar or a cafe. I am so glad we made it, and we are having a good time together after ages,” added Suraj.

Meanwhile, Mariam Mustafa, a mother of two from Delhi, shared her excitement after watching the game at Moon Mood Cafe in Oud Metha. She came with extended family and friends to make the most of the final match. "There was an electrifying atmosphere. Strangers were high-fiving, cheering together, and even arguing over DRS decisions like they were family.”

“We had watched all the Punjab matches at home, but this time, it was great to watch it in a cafe surrounded by others. Irrespective of who wins, I can't believe we'll have to wait another 10 months for this kind of cricketing entertainment," she added.