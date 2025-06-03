IPL Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore Lift Trophy, Break 18-Year Title Drought

In a dramatic end to IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their title drought by overpowering Punjab Kings in a high-stakes final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

RCB, led by captain Faf du Plessis, posted a commanding 190/9 thanks to a gritty 43 from Virat Kohli and a late flourish by Dinesh Karthik.

In a candid chat with Matthew Hayden after the match, Kohli said that he joined this team in his "youth and prime".

"I always dreamt of winning it with them," he said when talking about being able to clinch the trophy after being with the same team for 18 years.

He added that he will keep playing with this team "until the end".

Punjab, despite a strong bowling show from Arshdeep Singh and Chahal, struggled in the chase. Their hopes were dented early as skipper Shreyas Iyer fell for just 1.

RCB have looked a different side altogether under Rajat Patidar this season, winning all seven away games in the group stage and crushing Punjab in the first qualifier.

Veteran Kohli is their leading scorer in the tournament but while Bengaluru have been criticised in the past for ignoring team balance and packing the side with marquee players they have finally clicked as a team this season.

The 36-year-old has been with Bengaluru since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost every time.

(With inputs from Reuters)