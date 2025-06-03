UAE: Plastic, Crude Oil, Laundry Microfibers Top Causes Of Seabird Deaths, Study Finds

Nearly 13 per cent of seabirds found along the country's shores had ingested marine pollutants, including plastic debris, crude oil, tar balls, and even microfibers from laundry waste, a new study revealed.

A recent study by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (Epaa) in Sharjah has shed light on the alarming impact of marine pollution on the UAE's coastal wildlife.

The study found that over 11 per cent of the examined seabirds had ingested marine debris, while nearly 2 per cent were found with traces of crude oil or tar balls in their digestive systems.

The most commonly consumed ingested materials were plastic polymers, especially polyethylene, followed by glass, fishing hooks, and oil residues, all of which pose serious health risks to marine birds.

One surprising source of pollution uncovered in the study was laundry wastewater. Researchers found that microfibers - released from synthetic fabrics during washing - accounted for nearly 78 per cent of all detected microplastics in a sub-analysis of 20 birds.

This study, published in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, is the first of its kind in the Middle East to systematically examine seabird ingestion of marine debris. Analysing the digestive tracts of 478 dead seabirds from 17 species collected across the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, the findings reveal the severe consequences of marine pollution on coastal wildlife, highlighting the urgent need for action to safeguard these vulnerable ecosystems.

“This study lays the scientific foundation for long-term monitoring of marine waste impacts,” said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairperson of Epaa.“It also highlights the need for urgent, collective action to protect our fragile marine ecosystems.”

Among the seabirds most affected by debris ingestion were juvenile large white-headed gulls, which were found to be more susceptible than adults. This highlights the added vulnerability of younger birds and the importance of targeting conservation efforts at all stages of seabird life.

The study, conducted under the Sharjah Strandings Response Program, is not only a major scientific milestone but also a catalyst for long-term monitoring of marine pollution. Researchers say the data will help inform evidence-based conservation strategies and support environmental policy development not just in the UAE, but across the Gulf.

In 2023, the Epaa successfully released 158 rehabilitated seabirds back into the wild at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah. These birds, rescued from various coastal areas, were thoroughly examined, treated, and rehabilitated by qualified veterinarians. Their successful return to the sea underscores the critical importance of rescue and rehabilitation efforts, working hand-in-hand with scientific research, to protect marine wildlife.

“This is more than a scientific milestone,” Al Suwaidi added.“It reaffirms Sharjah's position as a regional leader in environmental and biodiversity research, and shows our deep commitment to sustainability and marine life protection.”

The timing of the findings could not be more urgent. As the UAE continues to develop its coastline and expand its tourism and shipping sectors, the study serves as a stark reminder of the invisible waste accumulating in our oceans and its deadly consequences for wildlife.

In the UAE, there are existing marine protection laws. Under Federal Law No. 24 of 1999, discharging pollutants, such as oil waste, plastic, or hazardous materials, into UAE waters is a criminal offence. Violators face fines of up to Dh1 million, possible imprisonment, and are financially responsible for clean-up operations. The law empowers authorities to take direct action against ships, companies, or individuals whose activities harm marine ecosystems.

Coinciding with World Environment Day, the Epaa hopes the study will not only raise awareness about the dangers of marine pollution but also inspire action from the public. Everyday behaviours, such as improperly discarding plastic or neglecting to use laundry filters, can have devastating long-term effects that stretch far beyond the shoreline.

“Each piece of plastic that reaches the ocean could end up in the belly of a bird,” said one marine biologist involved in the study.“This is about more than seabirds. It's about the health of the entire marine ecosystem - and ultimately, our own.”