UAE: Landlord Ordered To Pay Dh125,000 After Failing To Deliver Rental Property

A homeowner has been ordered to pay a tenant Dh125,000 after failing to deliver a residential property despite receiving the full rent amount . The payment had been transferred, at the landlord's request, to his minor son's account, but the property was never handed over as agreed. The ruling was issued by the Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims.

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit seeking to recover the amount he had transferred to the homeowner's son's bank account, based on the father's instructions, according to local media Emarat Al Youm.

The plaintiff claimed he had entered into an agreement to rent a home owned by the defendant for an annual fee of Dh125,000. However, after receiving the money, the defendant failed to fulfill the agreement and later denied the existence of any deal, prompting the plaintiff to request the court administer a decisive oath.

The court prepared to administer the oath in the following form:“I swear by Almighty God that I do not owe the plaintiff the amount of Dh125,000, and God is my witness to what I say.” But the defendant failed to attend the hearing, which the court interpreted as an unwillingness to take the oath.

As the case resumed, the court decided to summon both parties for further questioning. During the session, the plaintiff clarified that the arrangement was a promise, not a formal rental contract.

The defendant said there was no rental relationship and that the money never entered his account. Still, he acknowledged the plaintiff's claim and asked to pay the amount in installments due to financial hardship.

The court found that the defendant had not explicitly denied the plaintiff's claims or the submitted evidence and had even requested to repay the money, which the court viewed as an acknowledgment of debt. Moreover, his absence during the oath session was considered a refusal to swear under oath, further supporting the plaintiff's position.

In its final ruling, the court ordered the defendant both personally and as the legal guardian of his minor son to pay Dh125,000 to the plaintiff, in addition to covering all court fees and legal expenses