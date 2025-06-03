Shookra Clinics Launches In Dubai, Ushering In New Era Of High-Tech Regenerative Aesthetics

Dubai's wellness sector has welcomed a major innovation with the launch of Shookra Clinics, a state-of-the-art regenerative aesthetics and longevity center that blends biotechnology, precision diagnostics, and advanced cellular therapies.

Touted as a first-of-its-kind concept in the region, Shookra Clinics introduces a 4-phase medical protocol that leverages AI-powered diagnostics, stem cell-based treatments, and personalised longevity programmes - placing it at the intersection of healthtech, aesthetics, and preventative medicine.

The clinic's protocol begins with in-depth testing - including AI-based skin, hair, and scalp scans, genetic and bloodwork profiling, and biological age assessments - to create an individualised treatment roadmap. Subsequent phases integrate cutting-edge procedures like stem cell infusions, exosome therapy, PRP, mesotherapy, and energy-based technologies such as Morpheus8 and fractional lasers.

Unlike traditional aesthetic offerings focused on surface-level results, Shookra's data-led model is built for measurable transformation and long-term biological optimisation.

"This is a protocol-based, diagnostic-first system designed to rejuvenate from the inside out," said a clinic spokesperson. "It reflects the future of wellness - personalised, preventative, and regenerative."

Operating on an exclusive membership model, each Shookra client receives dedicated support through a medical supervisor and concierge advisor. AI-driven dashboards track progress quarterly, adjusting skincare and supplement plans based on ongoing diagnostics. This long-term approach emphasises biological resilience and internal rejuvenation, not just external enhancement.

With investment from Terra-Invest and a business strategy focused on high-margin, loyalty-based care, Shookra is already preparing for regional expansion - with new branches planned across the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to growing demand for regenerative healthcare among affluent consumers.

Shookra's launch comes as the Middle East's wellness market undergoes rapid evolution. According to MEA Wellness Market Reports, the regional aesthetic and longevity sector is projected to exceed $5.4 billion by 2030.

Shookra's blend of advanced diagnostics, personalised treatment pathways, and a scalable infrastructure position it to capitalise on this growth - offering a next-generation solution for consumers seeking proactive, data-informed wellness.

With further plans to integrate with AI wellness platforms and roll out biologically tailored product lines, Shookra aims to set a new global benchmark in aesthetic medicine - not just offering services but creating a full operating system for aging well.

