QNB Arranges Workshops For Kids In Celebration Of World Environment Day

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of World Environment Day, QNB's Corporate Social Responsibility team organised a special art workshop for children as part of the Bank's commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.
The workshop featured a number of activities for children to create sustainable items such as using real tree leaves on canvas and paper.
Children also used wooden coasters to learn more about recycling and the importance of repurposing materials.
This initiative supports the Bank's sustainability framework by raising awareness about the importance of following environmentally friendly practices. It also aligns with the Group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030, to promote responsible practices through community engagement.
The Bank arranged an additional workshop for children of its staff delivered by students of GEMS American Academy. The workshop titled 'Planting the roots of tomorrow' educated children on the importance of conserving natural resources and contributing towards a sustainable future.
Commenting on the activities, Heba Ali Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Communication in QNB Group said,“In QNB, we are committed to supporting children in meaningful ways that ultimately serves our communities and the planet, through educational activities that raise awareness and leave a positive impact.”
