Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail Celebrates Double Win At Fact Dining Awards Qatar 2025

Doha, Qatar: Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail announced its double win at the FACT Dining Awards Qatar 2025, taking home two prestigious honours: ADRIFT Anda was awarded Best Casual Dining, while The G.O.A.T. Sports Lounge also won an award.

Now in its 10th year in Qatar, the FACT Dining Awards celebrate excellence in the food and beverage industry. Winners are selected either by public vote for the“Favourite” category or by a panel of industry experts for the“Best” awards.

“We are proud to be recognised once again at this year's FACT Dining Awards,” said Radek Cais, Multi-Property General Manager of Le Royal Méridien Place Vendôme Lusail.“These awards reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to crafting memorable dining experiences across all our venues. This recognition belongs to our entire team, who consistently strive to be the very best of the very best for our guests.”



This year's results mark a step up from last year, where the hotel took home a single award. It also represents the first-time recognition for both ADRIFT Anda and The G.O.A.T., underscoring the hotel's ongoing dedication to innovation and service excellence.

ADRIFT Anda by David Myers was born from a culinary journey across Italy, with its menu famously sketched on a napkin aboard a train between Rome and Florence.

Combining the heart of a Roman trattoria, the soul of a Neapolitan pizzeria, and the boldness of a Florentine steakhouse, ADRIFT Anda offers handcrafted wood-fired oven pizzas, pastas, and Bistecca Fiorentina grilled over charcoal-all in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

The G.O.A.T. Sports Lounge invites guests to dive into a lively world of live sports, upbeat music, elevated American comfort food, and nonstop entertainment. It's quickly earned a reputation as The Greatest of All Time destination for sports lovers and social seekers alike.