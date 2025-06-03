Dr. Ammar Nassri Joins Digestive Health Associates, Rockwall
Rockwall, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digestive Health Associates of Texas (DHAT), a GI Alliance practice, is excited to announce that board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Ammar Nassri has joined the DHAT location in Rockwall, Texas. Dr. Nassri is now accepting new patients at:
DHAT Rockwall
3144 Horizon Rd., Suite 210
Rockwall, TX 75032
Tel: 972-771-2222
Dr. Nassri brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the DHAT team. A diplomate of both the American Board of Gastroenterology and the American Board of Obesity Medicine, Dr. Nassri treats a broad range of gastrointestinal conditions. He has a special clinical interest in the relationship between obesity and metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MASLD), the management of cirrhosis and advanced techniques for endoscopic resection of precancerous colon lesions.
"I chose gastroenterology because it offers the opportunity to intervene early in disease and build long-term relationships with my patients," said Dr. Nassri. "I'm passionate about delivering evidence-based, patient-centered care, and I'm thrilled to be joining the excellent team at DHAT Rockwall."
Dr. Nassri completed his fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Florida, his residency at Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin, and earned his medical degree with honors from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.
Patients in the Rockwall area can now benefit from Dr. Nassri's expert care and commitment to medical excellence. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office directly at 972-771-2222.
About DHAT and GI Alliance
Digestive Health Associates of Texas is a leading provider of gastrointestinal care and a practice of GI Alliance, the nation's leading GI physician group. Together, they are committed to delivering compassionate, patient-focused care using the most advanced diagnostic and treatment methods available.
