Multilingual Master Class Helps American Growers Succeed With Lily Bulbs From Europe

Flowerbulb Aims to Help American Flower Farmers

- Mark-Jan Terwindt, director of Royal AnthosPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As demand for locally grown flowers rises, Royal Anthos and its lily bulb vendors are proud to continue their partnership with the Slow Flowers Society. They aim to support American flower farmers by offering a Lily Growing Master Class in three languages: Spanish, Hmong, and English.The IMARC Group reports that the U.S. floriculture market was valued at $8.11 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $14.05 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2025 to 2033.According to the 2022 Census of Agriculture , nearly 10,800 commercial farms are growing flowers for the florist market, a remarkable 50% increase since 2017. This surge reflects the growing consumer demand for locally grown flowers.“We're proud to support this thriving sector by providing valuable resources that highlight the beauty and market potential lilies bring to flower farmers' offerings,” says Mark-Jan Terwindt, director of Royal Anthos.The Slow Flowers Society is a community that connects consumers with local flower farmers, florists, and more. Its membership has grown significantly over the past ten years, thanks to consumers' desire to support local agriculture. The platform represents around 750 small flower farmers and floral designers.“We know that more consumers are now supporting locally-grown flower farms through their purchases. Last year, we partnered with the National Gardening Association's annual consumer survey, which found that people are more conscious than ever about 'doing well' with their purchases. The top reasons cited for buying local blooms included: Helping family-owned flower farms keep jobs in my region (66%); Backing my community's economic growth (60%); and Protecting the floral agriculture in my region (51%). These sentiments are encouraging and confirm the Slow Flowers movement's influence in the floral marketplace,” Debra Prinzing, founder of Slow Flowers.“Consumers love buying local flowers because they support local farmers and help strengthen community connections. People contribute directly to small farms and rural economies by choosing locally grown blooms, ensuring these growers can continue their work and traditions. Buying local is a simple yet powerful way to celebrate and sustain the people who grow with care and dedication,” says Peggy Anne Montgomery, account executive at Garden Media Group, who is leading this effort.Royal Anthos and Slow Flowers have initiated a nationwide lily trial program in collaboration with 20 flower farms across the country. This program aims to help teach American flower farmers how to integrate lilies into their production better. Results from the trials will offer farmers valuable, firsthand experience in cultivating, harvesting, and marketing lilies for local markets.For more information about The Lily Growing Master Class, visit FlowerbulbRoyal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization representing trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit .Flowerbulb is a promotional agency for the flower bulb sector. Their goal is to educate and inspire new and experienced gardeners. They do not sell flower bulbs; they encourage consumers to visit their local retailer. High-resolution images are available royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs as the source. Visit for more information.Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. Its annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies. Visit for more information.The Slow FlowersTM Society is an inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal, and local supply of sustainably farmed flowers and foliage. Its members are engaged in all facets of the flower marketplace. The Slow Flowers Movement began in 2013 with the publication of Debra Prinzing's book, Slow Flowers, and has ignited the imaginations of flower lovers, florists, flower farmers, and growers across the U.S. (and around the globe). Visit .Disclaimer: Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

