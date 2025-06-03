Bad Bunny Lead Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards Move To Digital Format Winners To Be Announced Via Telemundo
Bad BunnyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Due to unforeseen circumstances, the highly anticipated Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards will transition from an in-person event to an exclusive digital presentation. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, exclusively through Telemundo.
Originally scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this year's ceremony was set to mark the awards' spectacular debut in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While the format has changed, the spirit of celebration remains intact as the Ritmo Latino Awards continue to honor the artists who are shaping the future of Latin and global music.
“This was not an easy decision,” said a spokesperson for the Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards. We're thrilled to still be able to spotlight the extraordinary talent and innovation in Latin music through a dynamic digital showcase with our media partner, Telemundo”.
This year's nominations are led by global superstar Bad Bunny, who garnered an impressive 11 nods, including Favorite Album of the Year for his genre-defining release Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Following closely is Karol G, whose presence in top categories underscores her unstoppable rise.
The 2025 nominees reflect a vibrant musical landscape-from icons like Shakira and Marc Anthony to breakout acts like Samuel Mancini, Raquel Sofía, Kedward Aviliés and Eric West.
In addition to competitive categories, this year's digital ceremony will honor three trailblazing women with special achievement awards:
Shakira – Legend Award
Gloria Estefan – Impact Award
Katy Perry – Crossover Icon Award
2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment Award Nominees
Favorite Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Carin León
Feid
Maluma
Myke Towers
Ozuna
Peso Pluma
Favorite Female Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Greeicy
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
Favorite Duo or Group
Aventura
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West
Latin Mafia
Maná
Reik
Favorite Pop Artist
Alejandro Sanz
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Manuel Turizo
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Tini
Favorite Rock Artist
Café Tacvba
Diamante Eléctrico
Fito Páez
Juanes
La Ley
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
Natalia Lafourcade
Zoé
Favorite Urban Artist
Bad Bunny
Cardi B
J Balvin
Jay Wheeler
Karol G
Malucci
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Tropical Artist
Camilo
Carlos Vives
El Micah
Luis Figueroa
Marc Anthony
Natti Natasha
Prince Royce
Víctor Manuelle
Favorite Indie Artist
Boca Paila
Deimi
Ele Suarez
Javvi Elias
Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West
La Cassandra
Leanys
Matt Louis
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Feid
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Young Miko
Favorite New Artist
Caleb Calloway
Chino Pacas
Ela Taubert
Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West
Mica Sotera
Paopao
Tito Double P
Xavi
Favorite Breakthrough Artist
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Javiera Electra
Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West
La Cruz
Lismar
Pink Pablo
Ralphie Choo
Yeri Mua
Favorite Music Video
Bad Bunny -“Turista”
Becky G with Leonardo & Ángela Aguilar –“POR EL CONTRARIO”
Feid & ATL Jacob –“LUNA”
FloyyMenor & Cris MJ –“Gata Only”
Kapo -“UWAIE”
KAROL G –“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia –“Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?”
Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos -“Khe ?”
Favorite Touring Artist
Aventura
Bad Bunny
Grupo Firme
Karol G
Luis Miguel
Marc Anthony
Morat
RBD
Favorite Collaboration
Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera -“Hoy no me siento bien”
GALE & Robi -“Ysilandia”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera –“Me Jalo”
Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West -“Tu Eliges”
Kenia OS & Anitta –“En 4”
Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida –“Tu Boda”
Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny –“Qué Pasaría...”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos –“Khé?”
Favorite Song of the Year
Abraham Olaleye, Carlos Santander, Danny Ocean & Juan David Loaiza Sepulveda -“Imagínate” (performed by Danny Ocean & Kapo)
Benito Martínez -“Nuevayol” (performed by Bad Bunny)
Benito Martínez -“DtMF” (performed by Bad Bunny)
Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, Sam Watters, James Harris III & Terry Lewis -“Tu Eliges” (performed by Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West)
Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Édgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, Alejandro Ramírez Suárez -“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” (performed by Karol G)
Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Manuel Lorente Freire, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Shakira -“(Entre Paréntesis)” (performed by Grupo Frontera and Shakira)
Julián Bernal & Raquel Sofía Borges Navas -“Corriendo/Flotando” (performed by Raquel Sofía)
Selena Gomez, Benjamin Levin, Josh Conway, Maria Zardoya, Amanda "Kiddo" Ibanez, Manuel Alvarez-Beigbeder Perez & Purificacion Casas Romero -“Ojos Tristes” (performed by Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, and The Marías)
Favorite Album of the Year
Bad Bunny -“Debi Tirar Mas Fotos”
Danny Ocean -“REFLEXA”
Ivan Cornejo -“Mirada”
Natti Natasha -“Natti Natasha en Amargue”
Raquel Sofia -“Después de los 30”
Rauw Alejandro -“Cosa Nuestra”
Shakira -“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”
Tito Double P -“Incomodo”
Favorite Single of the Year
Bad Bunny -“DtMF”
Bad Bunny -“Nuevayol”
Danny Ocean & Kapo -“Imagínate”
Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera -“Me Jalo”
Karol G -“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Raquel Sofía -“demasiado poco (demasiado tarde)”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos -“Khe?”
Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marías -“Ojos Tristes”
Favorite Religious Singer
Alexxander
Ana Bolivar
Danny Gokey
Jeannie Ortega
Marcos Witt
Omar Rodriguez Music
Onell Diaz
Pablo Martinez
Favorite International Artist
Ariana Grande
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Rosé
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Favorite Social Media Star
Camila Coelho
Jesus Nalgas
Jordi Koalitic
Lele Pons
Leo González
Massy Arias
Salice Rose
Whindersson Nunes
Favorite Music Reporter
Anthony Allen Ramos – GLAAD YouTube
Denny Directo – Entertainment Tonight
Griselda Flores, Isabela Raygoza & Jessica Roiz – Billboard
Jay Valle – NBC News
Jomar José Rivera Cedeño – El Nuevo Día
Mayra Mangal – PEOPLE en Español
Thania Garcia – Variety
Tomás Mier – Rolling Stone
Sarah Cramer
Sarah Cramer PR
