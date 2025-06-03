Bad Bunny Lead Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards Move To Digital Format Winners To Be Announced Via Telemundo

Bad Bunny

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Due to unforeseen circumstances, the highly anticipated Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards will transition from an in-person event to an exclusive digital presentation. The winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, exclusively through Telemundo.Originally scheduled to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this year's ceremony was set to mark the awards' spectacular debut in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While the format has changed, the spirit of celebration remains intact as the Ritmo Latino Awards continue to honor the artists who are shaping the future of Latin and global music.“This was not an easy decision,” said a spokesperson for the Ritmo Latino Entertainment Awards. We're thrilled to still be able to spotlight the extraordinary talent and innovation in Latin music through a dynamic digital showcase with our media partner, Telemundo”.This year's nominations are led by global superstar Bad Bunny, who garnered an impressive 11 nods, including Favorite Album of the Year for his genre-defining release Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Following closely is Karol G, whose presence in top categories underscores her unstoppable rise.The 2025 nominees reflect a vibrant musical landscape-from icons like Shakira and Marc Anthony to breakout acts like Samuel Mancini, Raquel Sofía, Kedward Aviliés and Eric West.In addition to competitive categories, this year's digital ceremony will honor three trailblazing women with special achievement awards:Shakira – Legend AwardGloria Estefan – Impact AwardKaty Perry – Crossover Icon Award2025 Ritmo Latino Entertainment Award NomineesFavorite Male ArtistBad BunnyCamiloCarin LeónFeidMalumaMyke TowersOzunaPeso PlumaFavorite Female ArtistAnittaBecky GGreeicyKali UchisKarol GNatti NatashaShakiraYoung MikoFavorite Duo or GroupAventuraEslabon ArmadoFuerza RegidaGrupo FronteraKedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric WestLatin MafiaManáReikFavorite Pop ArtistAlejandro SanzCamiloEnrique IglesiasManuel TurizoRicky MartinSebastián YatraShakiraTiniFavorite Rock ArtistCafé TacvbaDiamante EléctricoFito PáezJuanesLa LeyLos Fabulosos CadillacsNatalia LafourcadeZoéFavorite Urban ArtistBad BunnyCardi BJ BalvinJay WheelerKarol GMalucciMyke TowersRauw AlejandroFavorite Tropical ArtistCamiloCarlos VivesEl MicahLuis FigueroaMarc AnthonyNatti NatashaPrince RoyceVíctor ManuelleFavorite Indie ArtistBoca PailaDeimiEle SuarezJavvi EliasKedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric WestLa CassandraLeanysMatt LouisArtist of the YearBad BunnyFeidFuerza RegidaJunior HKarol GPeso PlumaRauw AlejandroYoung MikoFavorite New ArtistCaleb CallowayChino PacasEla TaubertKedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric WestMica SoteraPaopaoTito Double PXaviFavorite Breakthrough ArtistCa7riel & Paco AmorosoJaviera ElectraKedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric WestLa CruzLismarPink PabloRalphie ChooYeri MuaFavorite Music VideoBad Bunny -“Turista”Becky G with Leonardo & Ángela Aguilar –“POR EL CONTRARIO”Feid & ATL Jacob –“LUNA”FloyyMenor & Cris MJ –“Gata Only”Kapo -“UWAIE”KAROL G –“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia –“Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?”Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos -“Khe ?”Favorite Touring ArtistAventuraBad BunnyGrupo FirmeKarol GLuis MiguelMarc AnthonyMoratRBDFavorite CollaborationAlejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera -“Hoy no me siento bien”GALE & Robi -“Ysilandia”Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera –“Me Jalo”Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West -“Tu Eliges”Kenia OS & Anitta –“En 4”Óscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida –“Tu Boda”Rauw Alejandro & Bad Bunny –“Qué Pasaría...”Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos –“Khé?”Favorite Song of the YearAbraham Olaleye, Carlos Santander, Danny Ocean & Juan David Loaiza Sepulveda -“Imagínate” (performed by Danny Ocean & Kapo)Benito Martínez -“Nuevayol” (performed by Bad Bunny)Benito Martínez -“DtMF” (performed by Bad Bunny)Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Kevin Thornton, Sam Watters, James Harris III & Terry Lewis -“Tu Eliges” (performed by Kedward Avilés, Samuel Mancini & Eric West)Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Édgar Barrera, Andrés Jael Correa Ríos, Alejandro Ramírez Suárez -“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” (performed by Karol G)Édgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Manuel Lorente Freire, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Shakira -“(Entre Paréntesis)” (performed by Grupo Frontera and Shakira)Julián Bernal & Raquel Sofía Borges Navas -“Corriendo/Flotando” (performed by Raquel Sofía)Selena Gomez, Benjamin Levin, Josh Conway, Maria Zardoya, Amanda "Kiddo" Ibanez, Manuel Alvarez-Beigbeder Perez & Purificacion Casas Romero -“Ojos Tristes” (performed by Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, and The Marías)Favorite Album of the YearBad Bunny -“Debi Tirar Mas Fotos”Danny Ocean -“REFLEXA”Ivan Cornejo -“Mirada”Natti Natasha -“Natti Natasha en Amargue”Raquel Sofia -“Después de los 30”Rauw Alejandro -“Cosa Nuestra”Shakira -“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”Tito Double P -“Incomodo”Favorite Single of the YearBad Bunny -“DtMF”Bad Bunny -“Nuevayol”Danny Ocean & Kapo -“Imagínate”Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera -“Me Jalo”Karol G -“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”Raquel Sofía -“demasiado poco (demasiado tarde)”Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos -“Khe?”Selena Gomez, benny blanco & The Marías -“Ojos Tristes”Favorite Religious SingerAlexxanderAna BolivarDanny GokeyJeannie OrtegaMarcos WittOmar Rodriguez MusicOnell DiazPablo MartinezFavorite International ArtistAriana GrandeBenson BooneBeyoncéBruno MarsKendrick LamarLady GagaRoséSabrina CarpenterTaylor SwiftThe WeekndFavorite Social Media StarCamila CoelhoJesus NalgasJordi KoaliticLele PonsLeo GonzálezMassy AriasSalice RoseWhindersson NunesFavorite Music ReporterAnthony Allen Ramos – GLAAD YouTubeDenny Directo – Entertainment TonightGriselda Flores, Isabela Raygoza & Jessica Roiz – BillboardJay Valle – NBC NewsJomar José Rivera Cedeño – El Nuevo DíaMayra Mangal – PEOPLE en EspañolThania Garcia – VarietyTomás Mier – Rolling Stone

Sarah Cramer

Sarah Cramer PR

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.