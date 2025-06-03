Power To The Patients To Host Gin Blossoms For Special Performance At Congressional Baseball Game Pre-Party

"When Power to the Patients reached out, we didn't hesitate to jump in. This cause hit home and we're proud to join the dozens of artists who have performed in support of this incredible organization," said Gin Blossoms. "Every day, Americans are blindsided by outrageous, hidden medical prices. People in pain, people fighting for their lives, shouldn't also have to fight to understand what their care will cost - or be financially destroyed by it. It's not just wrong. It's inhumane."

Without clear, upfront prices to plan in advance or fight overcharges and errors, 100 million Americans are in medical debt -- the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the United States. More than 9-in-10 Americans support upfront prices in healthcare, which would transform the American healthcare system through accountability and billing integrity, and would lower costs for patients, employers, and unions.

"Transparency in healthcare pricing isn't a luxury or a political issue - it's a moral obligation. We stand with Power to the Patients because every American deserves to know the price of their care before they receive it," Gin Blossoms continued. "It's time to end the secrecy, stop the exploitation and demand full transparency in healthcare."

The PTTP Congressional Baseball Game Pre-Party is a private event with a limited number of tickets available to the public, which can be requested at . This event is part of PTTP's ongoing grassroots efforts and the bipartisan movement to strengthen healthcare price transparency rules that will protect patients and unleash choice and competition to lower costs.

Background



Gin Blossoms joins a talented group of celebrities who are part of the movement for America's patients, including: Foo Fighters , Stone Temple Pilots , Jon "Bones" Jones , Fat Joe , Jelly Roll, Wyclef Jean , French Montana, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes , Chuck D, Method Man , Lainey Wilson, Valerie June , Shepard Fairey , Cynthia Erivo , and Everclear . New polling shows 96% of Americans support healthcare price transparency .

More on Gin Blossoms

Gin Blossoms is an American alternative rock band formed in 1987 in Tempe, Arizona. The band rose to prominence following the 1992 release of their first major label debut album, New Miserable Experience, and the first single released from that album, "Hey Jealousy" became a Top 25 hit and went gold. New Miserable Experience eventually went quadruple platinum and three other charting singles were released from the album including "Allison Road" and "Until I Fall Away". The band's follow-up album, Congratulations I'm Sorry (1996), went platinum including the Grammy nominated "As Long as It Matters" and the top 10 single "Follow You Down". Gin Blossoms continue to tour every year and in recent years have shared the stage with Collective Soul, Barenaked Ladies and Hootie & The Blowfish.

SOURCE Power to the Patients

