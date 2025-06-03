Qatari Pilgrims Arrive In Holy Lands In Preparation For Hajj Rituals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al-Mukarramah: All Qatari pilgrims have arrived in the Holy Lands of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, in preparation to perform, this year's Hajj rituals. This was accomplished after careful organization and fruitful cooperation between relevant authorities in the country, under the direct supervision of the Qatari Hajj Mission.



The pilgrims departed Hamad International Airport successively last Saturday on scheduled flights on Qatar Airways and Saudi Airlines. The pilgrims were distributed among 17 certified campaigns, operating with full administrative and technical staff to provide the best services to Qatari pilgrims in Makkah and the holy sites.





The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Department, has been coordinating with all relevant authorities in the country since early in the year to facilitate travel procedures for pilgrims. This includes collecting baggage 24 hours before the flight, completing travel procedures and obtaining boarding passes, and organizing movement within the airport to ensure smooth movement and ease for pilgrims. This includes issuing Hajj permits (Nusuk) to pilgrims from the country before their arrival in the Holy Land.





Qatar Airways has also designated special counters to serve pilgrims, in addition to the presence of joint teams from the Qatari Hajj Mission and Qatar Airways representatives at Saudi airports to ensure the safe and smooth entry of Qatari pilgrims to the Holy Land.



The Qatari Hajj Mission in Makkah and the Holy Sites operates with all its support units within an integrated system to monitor pilgrims from the moment of arrival until they settle into their accommodation.



Several Qatari pilgrims expressed their deep gratitude to the mission for its efforts in organizing the arrival process and providing full support at all stage. This support was provided in cooperation with the campaign representatives and with continuous follow-up from the mission members. This included removing any obstacles, if any, at checkpoints at Makkah's ports of entry, to facilitate the entry procedures for Qatari buses.