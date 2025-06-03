The Future Of AI In The AEC Industry Unveiled At BST Global's 2025 AI Summit

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BST Global, the leading provider of AI-powered project intelligencesolutions for the AEC industry, hosted its second annual AI Summit , May 6–8, 2025, in Palm Beach, FL. The premier event brought together 12 thought leaders from some of the world's most influential firms, including Arcadis, Arup, AtkinsRéalis, Gensler, GHD, Jacobs, Mott MacDonald, NVIDIA, Parsons, Stantec, and WSP to share insights on how AI is reshaping the future of the AEC industry. Attendees as well as the broader AEC community praised the 2025 AI Summit for its timely content and line-up of industry trailblazers.

This year's AI Summit focused exclusively on the evolving role of artificial intelligence in AEC, aiming to equip industry leaders with the knowledge and strategies they need to navigate a data-driven, AI-powered future. AI Summit attendees engaged in a dynamic agenda of keynotes, panel discussions, presentations and networking sessions.

A major highlight of the event was the debut of the“AI + Data Insights 2025: Global AEC Industry Report,” based on findings from BST Global's AI + Data Survey. The report underscores the urgent need for firms to embrace AI while managing the associated risks and closing the digital skills gap. Download the full report here .

For the first time, the AI Summit featured a Voice of the Client panel, spotlighting perspectives from Aldar Properties PJSC and GE Vernova. These client leaders shared how they're implementing AI across their organizations and what they expect from their AEC partners in the years ahead.

As the second AI Summit concluded, Chief Executive Officer Javier A. Baldor shared key observations about the state of the industry:“AI is certainly at work. We've seen immense progress in real AI and big data use cases since our inaugural event in 2024, but there is still work to do. Our industry is in the process of a transformation, one that will upend the industry's underlying business model and reimagine the future of work, but make no mistake - that transformation will happen.”

The 2025 AI Summit reaffirmed BST Global's commitment to leading the AI conversation within the AEC space and facilitating the collaboration necessary to move the industry forward. Event recordings and presentations are available here .

BST Global also announced its plans for a third AI Summit in 2026. AEC leaders interested in attending next year's AI Summit can sign up to receive registration alerts .

BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligenceTM solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink