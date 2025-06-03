Andersen Consulting Announces Collaboration With Bretteville Consulting
Founded in France, with a presence in China, Singapore, Luxembourg, and the United States, Bretteville Consulting provides strategic advisory services that help organizations drive performance and accelerate transformation. The firm specializes in corporate strategy execution, operational efficiency, and change management. With a senior-led consulting model and a client-first approach, Bretteville has built a reputation for guiding companies through complex business challenges and sustainable growth initiatives.
Damien Gourio, managing director of Bretteville Consulting said,“Andersen's global reach and multidisciplinary platform create a unique opportunity for us to deliver deeper, broader value to our clients. This is a natural evolution for our firm, and a step forward for what we can accomplish through this collaboration.”
Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added,“Bretteville brings deep operational insight and strategic precision to client engagements. Their credentials in financial services, banking and insurance are highly complementary within our global platform and we're already seeing those synergies come to light. Through this collaboration we're expanding our ability to serve global clients with unmatched seamless, integrated services.”
Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms around the world.
