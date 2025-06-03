Craig Leabig Of Informative Research Named Housingwire 2025 Marketing Leader
Image caption: Craig Leabig named a 2025 HousingWire Marketing Leader.
Leabig's work has elevated the company's presence and brand visibility, driving significant business impact. Over the past year, he led the launch of a real-time client status page, integrated multi-brand campaigns, and implemented a scalable content engine. His efforts more than doubled Informative Research's digital footprint and significantly boosted client engagement.
“Craig leads with clarity, purpose and an unwavering focus on results,” said Scott Horn Chief Innovation Officer.“He's built a high-performing marketing team that punches well above its weight, delivering consistent wins across brand visibility, revenue contribution and team development. His ability to scale output while maintaining message consistency is a testament to both his strategic mindset and his empowering leadership.”
“The 2025 Marketing Leaders are charting new territory and redefining what's possible in mortgage and real estate marketing,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler.“Their bold strategies, inventive campaigns and data-informed decisions are accelerating business performance and reshaping industry standards. We're incredibly proud to recognize these trailblazing leaders who showcase the true impact and potential of modern marketing.”
Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .
