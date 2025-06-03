Honda Defies Market Trends With Hybrid Prelude Revival

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Honda Motor Co. is set to reintroduce the Prelude, its iconic two-door coupe, as a hybrid model in late 2025, marking a significant return after a hiatus of over two decades. This move comes at a time when the global market for compact coupes is contracting, with consumer preferences shifting towards SUVs and crossovers.

The sixth-generation Prelude will feature Honda's e:HEV hybrid system, combining a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with dual electric motors. This setup is expected to deliver a combined output of approximately 220 to 240 horsepower, offering a balance between performance and fuel efficiency. The hybrid system aims to provide instant torque delivery, enhancing the vehicle's responsiveness and driving dynamics.

A notable innovation in the upcoming Prelude is the introduction of the“Honda S+ Shift” mode. This feature allows drivers to simulate gear shifts using steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, despite the absence of a traditional transmission. The system is designed to enhance driver engagement by precisely controlling engine RPM during acceleration and deceleration, delivering a more interactive driving experience.

The exterior design of the new Prelude closely mirrors the concept version unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. It maintains the sleek, aerodynamic lines characteristic of its predecessors, while incorporating modern design elements. The interior borrows components from the Civic hatchback, including a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument display, but with a sportier aesthetic to align with the Prelude's performance-oriented identity.

Safety and driver assistance technologies are integral to the new Prelude, with the inclusion of Honda's Sensing 360 Suite. This comprehensive system encompasses features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and Blind-Spot Monitoring, aiming to enhance driver confidence and vehicle safety.

The decision to revive the Prelude as a hybrid coupe is part of Honda's broader strategy to bridge the gap between internal combustion engines and full electric vehicles. The company has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims for 100% of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2040. By reintroducing the Prelude with a hybrid powertrain, Honda seeks to cater to enthusiasts desiring a sporty driving experience while aligning with environmental objectives.

Pricing details for the new Prelude have not been officially announced. However, industry analysts anticipate a competitive pricing structure, with estimates ranging from $49,000 to $60,000, depending on trim levels and optional features. The vehicle is expected to be available in multiple trims, including EX, Touring, and Elite, offering varying levels of performance, luxury, and technology.

The reintroduction of the Prelude also reflects Honda's recognition of the enduring appeal of its legacy models. The original Prelude, produced from 1978 to 2001, garnered a dedicated following for its blend of performance, style, and innovation. By reviving the Prelude nameplate, Honda aims to tap into this nostalgia while attracting a new generation of drivers seeking a modern, eco-friendly sports coupe.

Despite the declining popularity of coupes in the current automotive market, Honda's commitment to the Prelude underscores its belief in the model's potential to resonate with consumers. The hybrid Prelude is poised to offer a unique proposition, combining the brand's engineering prowess with a nod to its storied past.

