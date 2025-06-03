Dubai Strengthens Global Lead In Creative Sector Investment

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai has solidified its position as the premier global destination for greenfield foreign direct investment in the cultural and creative industries , securing the top spot in the Financial Times' fDi Markets ranking for the third consecutive year.

In 2024, the emirate attracted 971 CCI projects, marking an 8% increase from the previous year. These ventures brought in AED 18.86 billion in capital inflows, a surge of nearly 60% compared to 2023, and generated 23,517 new jobs, reflecting a 9% year-on-year rise.

The report evaluated 233 cities under the 'Creative Industries Cluster' classification, with Dubai outperforming major global hubs such as London and Singapore.

Key growth areas within Dubai's CCI sector included advertising and public relations, film and media production, gaming, education, and advanced software design. According to the Dubai FDI Monitor, greenfield, wholly-owned ventures constituted 76.5% of all projects, while new forms of investment accounted for 15.4%, reinvestment 5.6%, and mergers and acquisitions 2.4%.

Flexible government policies have played a significant role in boosting FDI flows into the CCI sector, enhancing Dubai's appeal to investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, stated,“Through strategic planning and pioneering initiatives, Dubai has cultivated an environment that empowers creatives, investors, and entrepreneurs to realise their ideas and turn them into impactful, sustainable projects that enrich the emirate's cultural fabric.”

The United States led in terms of FDI capital inflows into Dubai's CCI sector in 2024, contributing 23.2%, followed by India , the United Kingdom , Switzerland , and Saudi Arabia . In terms of the number of FDI projects, India topped the list with 18.8%, followed by the United Kingdom , the United States , Germany , and Italy .

