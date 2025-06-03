Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
San Miguelito's Mayor Irma Hernández Responds To Revisalud's Threat To Suspend Garbage Collection At Panama Public Schools -

2025-06-03 02:17:01
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) San Miguelito Mayor Irma Hernández publicly denounced that, informally and unofficially, she has learned through social media that the company Revisalud (Recicladora Vida y Salud, SA) is threatening to suspend waste collection services at the district's public schools. During a statement to the community, Hernández expressed her concern about this potential measure and explained in detail the legal and contractual framework governing the relationship between the municipality and the concessionaire.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

