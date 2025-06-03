Troutman Strategies Welcomes Evans Poston As Director In Virginia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Poston joins Troutman Strategies from Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he served as director of government relations. He focuses on federal, state, and local government affairs, advising businesses, local governments, regional organizations, and other clients on economic development efforts.

"Welcoming top-tier talent like Evans to Troutman Strategies marks a significant step in our strategic expansion in key markets like Virginia," said Robb Willis , Chair of Troutman Strategies. "His vast experience in legislative, budgetary, and regulatory strategy, combined with his dedication to economic development, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive government affairs and consulting solutions for our clients."

In 2013, Poston was elected to serve as Norfolk's Commissioner of the Revenue, a role he held for seven years. His commitment to public service was further recognized when Governor Northam appointed him to the University of Virginia Board of Visitors in 2018.

"Troutman Strategies is highly regarded for its track record of passing complex legislative proposals and budget initiatives," said Poston. "I am thrilled to join a firm with such deep connections with federal, state, and local officials that will enable us to drive meaningful change."

Before his tenure in government relations, Poston held various leadership roles in the transport and logistics sectors, focusing on revenue management and growth, operations, sales, and business development. He is also a licensed insurance broker with a focus on business insurance issues.

Poston has been widely recognized for his contributions and leadership, notably being selected to the Hampton Roads "Top Forty under 40" by Inside Business in 2011. He is also actively involved in professional affiliations, including serving as a member of the Darden School of Business Foundation Board of Trustees and holding past positions with the University of Virginia Board of Visitors, UVA Health System Board of Directors, and the Virginia Association of Locally Elected Constitutional Officers.

About Troutman Strategies

Troutman Strategies is a professional government affairs firm committed to providing solutions for business and government. Troutman Strategies is a subsidiary of Troutman Pepper Locke, a law firm with more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices in the U.S. and UK, including the 10 largest U.S. legal markets. Learn more at troutmanstrategies .

