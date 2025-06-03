Another Audio Best Seller From Poopie Suits

The Silent Service has many stories of bravery, exceptionalism, and raw fun. We capture them and publish them.

- Frank HoodNASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Poopie Suits Proud To Announce Audio Version of Sub Tales 4Brothers Charles and Frank Hood, the authors of the“Poopie Suits” series of nine books of true stories about the US Submarine Force, proudly announce the release of the audio version of Sub Tales 4.The book (714 pages) was originally released on September 9, 2023.Joe Courtemanche, the professional narrator of our books, is a former Navy crypto intelligence specialist who rode eight boats during his career. This experience is obvious when listening to the nuances of his performance. The realism and authenticity of his narrations have made our audiobooks bestsellers.Enjoyed by people with poor eyesight, those on the road a lot, and anyone who simply prefers to listen to books, this new release is the fourth audio version now available in the five-volume Sub Tales series. It joins the pantheon of gripping nonfiction stories of the Silent Service that characterize the books penned by the Hood brothers, Charles and Frank.Specific topics addressed in Sub Tales 4 include the inspiring life story of Charles Lockwood, a key figure in US submarine success during World War II; the serendipitous role of the USS Nautilus during the Battle of Midway; the submarine that carried gold and silver to safety during World War II; Richard Nixon's relationship with Hyman Rickover, and their memorable overnight cruise aboard the USS Cincinnati; the mysterious and remote lake in Idaho where the Navy performs some of its most robust acoustic research; the story of the deep-diving USS Dolphin; the nuts and bolts of the submarine maneuvering watch; Ronald Reagan's screen turn as a submarine captain; and many more.These stories are all-new and original, and there is a bonus section comprising short memoirs written by family members of submariners-mothers, wives, and children. These writers-all who have also proudly served their country alongside their sailor-capture much of the emotional vicissitudes and peculiar themes accompanying submarine life: the constant moves, the long separations, the happy reunions, and the ever-present dread that something may go wrong.Sub Tales 4 contains 26 chapters, hundreds of illustrations, and thousands of historical facts about the US Submarine Force.Philanthropy to submarine causes is an important part of the Poopie Suits mission. To date, the Hoods have donated over $60,000 from sales and in-kind contributions to submarine organizations in the US.Here is just one 5 Star Review: "This book, Sub Tales 4, is the 8th book in a very in depth series describing the entire submarine story, from the view point of one who has been there, done that, to the neophyte book reader. I retired from the Submarine Service over 40 years ago, after serving on them for 23 years, and I still find Sub Tales 4 completely full of things I had never heard of. This book, and all the rest of the series, should be required reading for any US Navy history buff. The authors literally bend over backwards to get the information correct" MacDetails about the book series may be found at the official Poopie Suits website, subtales. The audiobook version is available exclusively at amazon or audible.

