Archer Names Brian Pauling As Managing Partner Amid Continued Growth

Brian Pauling, Archer Managing Partner

Veteran compliance strategist joins Archer's leadership team to support expanding client needs across critical infrastructure sectors.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Archer Energy Solutions LLC (Archer) is proud to announce the promotion of longtime collaborator and respected industry leader, Brian Pauling, to the role of Managing Partner and LLC Member, effective May 1, 2025.

Brian has been a trusted consultant at Archer since 2018, assisting clients throughout North America with regulatory compliance, risk management, and operational excellence initiatives. With over 30 years of leadership experience in the electric utility sector, including positions as Executive of Ethics and Corporate Compliance and Director of FERC Compliance at NV Energy, Brian contributes extensive knowledge and proven strategic capability to Archer's leadership team.

In his new role, Brian will co-lead Archer's operational and strategic growth initiatives, support national and Canadian utility clients, and drive the expansion of internal control and O&P program services across all critical infrastructure sectors.

“Brian has consistently set the standard for trusted advisorship, thoughtful leadership, and exceptional client service,” said Leonard Chamberlin, Managing Partner at Archer.“He's been an integral part of the Archer family for years, and we're thrilled to now welcome him as a full partner.”

A Certified Public Accountant and Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional, Brian has led award-winning corporate compliance programs, chaired national energy forums, and developed compliance strategies that regulators across the country have recognized as best practices. His leadership experience also includes serving as the President and CEO of 100 Black Men of America, where he enacted significant reforms that enhanced transparency, stakeholder engagement, and organizational performance.

“I'm honored and excited to step into this new role at Archer,” said Brian Pauling.“Archer's mission to support critical infrastructure with integrity, insight, and real-world expertise aligns with everything I've worked toward throughout my career. I look forward to growing our impact alongside this exceptional team.”

Brian has a B.S. in Accounting from Hampton University and studied international policy and culture at Sophia University in Tokyo. He stays active in nonprofit leadership and continues to promote diversity, education, and ethics across sectors.

Please join us in welcoming Brian Pauling as Archer's newest Managing Partner.

Stacy Bresler

Archer Energy Solutions, LLC

+1 503-789-5515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.