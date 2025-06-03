LINEA Captures Luxury Market In The Desert

LINEA indoor outdoor

LINEA monolithic floor-to-ceiling lineal fireplaces

Resort-inspired pools at LINEA

Sleek, striking, and sculptural

Fire, water, and glass converge in perfect modern harmony

Framed by Rancho Mirage's dramatic mountain backdrop, LINEA is an artistic composition of nine modernist private estates.

- LINEA CEO Andrew AdlerRANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alta Verde Builders knows the luxury market in the Desert region of Southern California. Having won over 20 design and builder awards and receiving the coveted AIA best home award for LINEA , the company has quickly sold its first phase in the newest LINEA community in Rancho Mirage. Phase 2 is now available for preview.“We are thrilled with the enthusiastic and welcome embrace LINEA's homes have experienced here in Rancho Mirage” said Locke Pleninger, VP of Marketing.“Our clientele is looking for serious architecture and the finest features and interior design. The quick sales of our first homes tells the story.”LINEA Palm Springs is now considered a landmark development in the desert due to its highly distinctive modern minimalist design and having been awarded the esteemed 'Best Residential Architecture' Award from the American Institute of Architecture.“LINEA Rancho Mirage has taken the thesis to another level", said Development Director Greg Kinsley.“Each LINEA home evokes the beauty of the architectural thesis,” stated LINEA CEO Andrew Adler.“Stunning minimalist sculptural massing, long expansive walls of glass, and dynamic lighting all to accentuate the desert surroundings and provide the best in atmospheric living."Located in the center of Rancho Mirage's newest architectural corridor, and conveniently accessible to the El Paseo Shopping District, Acrisure Arena, and Eisenhower Health Care Campus – LINEA Rancho Mirage homes are designed to meet a new demand of grand luxury residences within market price points that are sensible. Upon arrival, one is welcomed by a colonnade of a dramatic palm trees lining a gated community entrance; each home has stunning resort-inspired pools and about 5000 square feet of living space. Lots are completed with indigenous plantings and high-end illuminated landscapes. Walls of Fleetwood glass, Italian cabinetry, infinity-edge spas, monolithic floor-to-ceiling lineal fireplaces and stone finishes are some of the notable features of the homes. Prices range from $4.4 to 5 million.For further information and details about Linea Rancho Mirage, call (760) 625-7709 or visitAbout Alta Verde Builders:Alta Verde Builders is a residential real estate development company creating architecturally elegant homes set in highly desirable neighborhoods. The group has more than 50 years of experience in all disciplines of home design and building, and has been awarded over 20 of the industry's highest accolades in architectural and interior design, and community creation.Alta Verde has designed, built, and delivered almost 300 luxury residences in the desert region.

