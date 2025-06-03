EQS-News: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Product Launch

Leifheit AG enters the dust segment with the new product innovation SUPERDUSTER

03.06.2025 / 11:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit AG enters the dust segment with the new product innovation SUPERDUSTER

New product for dusting surfaces and floors successfully launched

Product innovation meets growing consumer demand for sustainability:

washable covers and handle made of recycled plastic Consistent implementation of the innovation strategy as an important growth driver Nassau, 3 June 2025 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of the leading brand suppliers of household products in Europe, has launched the SUPERDUSTER for dusting surfaces and floors. With this new product, the company is entering the dust market segment and consistently pressing ahead with the expansion of its innovation pipeline as part of its corporate strategy. With an estimated market volume of over EUR 200 million in Europe alone, the dust segment constitutes a very attractive market for Leifheit within the strategic core category of mechanical cleaning. A survey conducted by Leifheit also emphasises its economic importance: 73% of households surveyed dust at least once a week. This revealed growing environmental awareness among consumers and a clear trend towards reusable products for household cleaning. Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, says:“The SUPERDUSTER is our latest effective product innovation to be launched on the market, increasing our number of new products. We want to grow profitably in the European markets with continuous innovations in our two core segments of mechanical cleaning and laundry care. Many consumers dislike the throwaway culture – even when it comes to dusting. As such, we believe that our new duster with its sustainable product design will offer real added value and great potential for further business development. This view has already been confirmed by our retail partners' keen interest.” By launching the SUPERDUSTER, Leifheit is showcasing three key strengths: high cleaning performance, versatile application options and a sustainable concept. The SUPERDUSTER features a distinctive handle made from 96% recycled plastic. The easily removable and machine-washable microfibre covers also contribute to resource-efficient dusting. Consumers are impressed, too: over 90% of users would recommend the SUPERDUSTER to other people, as shown by a survey conducted by Leifheit together with the ipi Institute*. The new SUPERDUSTER-assortment from the Leifheit brand features three versions to meet different consumer needs: as a handy standard version for smaller areas or narrow spaces, in an XL version for higher places or larger areas, and as a floor version for dry cleaning floors. Thanks to its compatibility with the Leifheit Click system, it is an ideal addition to the existing Leifheit product range. Further information on Leifheit AG can also be found in the latest financial reports and presentations, which are available online at The latest images are also available for download at *Survey of 100 customers conducted by Leifheit via the ipi Institute für Produkt-Markt-Forschung GmbH on whether they would recommend the“SUPERDUSTER” to other people, 2024. About Leifheit Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany's best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. The Leifheit Group employs 993 people as of end of 2024. More information on Leifheit is available online at , and . Contact:

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

...

+49 2604 977218

03.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft Leifheitstraße 1 56377 Nassau Germany Phone: 02604 977-0 Fax: 02604 977-340 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006464506 WKN: 646450 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2149686

End of News EQS News Service