Hellofresh SE Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer Christian Gärtner


2025-06-03 02:07:46
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Berlin, 3 June 2025 – HelloFresh SE (“HelloFresh”) today announced that Christian Gärtner will be stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer and member of the management board at the latest in the fourth quarter of this year. Gärtner is leaving to pursue other opportunities. During his tenure at HelloFresh since September 2015, Christian Gärtner played a pivotal role in HelloFresh's IPO, guiding the company to group-wide profitability, leading HelloFresh through significant growth and, most recently, successfully initiating HelloFresh's efficiency program.
"The supervisory board extends its deepest thanks to Christian for his significant contributions to HelloFresh. His financial acumen and strategic guidance have been invaluable, and we wish him every success in the future.", said John Rittenhouse, Chairman of the supervisory board of HelloFresh.
“We are incredibly grateful for Christian's leadership and unwavering commitment to HelloFresh over the past ten years. He has been instrumental in building a strong financial foundation for HelloFresh and a great colleague to work with. Without him, HelloFresh wouldn't be where it is today. On behalf of the entire management board, I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.", said Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh.
“It has been a great privilege to help develop HelloFresh from a fast-moving start-up to a company with more than EUR 7 billion revenue, strong AEBITDA and free cash flow, especially in partnership with my talented colleagues. I am confident that HelloFresh is in a very good position to continue to deliver great value to its customers, as well as strong earnings and free cash flow growth to its shareholders over the years to come.”, said Christian Gärtner.
HelloFresh and its supervisory board have initiated a search for a new Chief Financial Officer, which is already well underway. Gärtner's successor will be announced in due course.
About Hello Fresh
The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2025 the HelloFresh Group delivered c. 240 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). The HelloFresh Group has offices in Berlin, Saarbrücken, New York, Chicago, Boulder, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Dublin and Barcelona.


