The Platform Group pushes ahead with internationalization and expands management structure

As part of its international expansion, TPG is also expanding its executive leadership team. Sven Schumann will be responsible for the strategic management and further development of the investment portfolio as Chief Portfolio Manager (CPM), while Sven Hülsenbeck will take on overall technological responsibility for platform architecture and IT infrastructure as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Two additional C-level positions are to be filled in Q3 2025 to support the next phase of growth. The management team currently comprises CEO Dr. Dominik Benner, CFO Bjoern Minnier, CPO Frederic von Borries, COO Christoph Wilhelmy, and CHO Sarah Millholland.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
