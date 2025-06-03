EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group pushes ahead with internationalization and expands management structure

The Platform Group pushes ahead with internationalization and expands management structure



Subsidiaries in the US and Switzerland, and a branch office in France established

International revenue outside the DACH region to exceed 50% by 2028 Expansion of the Executive Leadership Team supports growth strategy

Düsseldorf, 3 June 2025 . The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, continues to drive forward its internationalization and has established new subsidiaries in the US and Switzerland and opened a new location in France through its recently acquired stake in Joli Closet. The establishment of further national subsidiaries in Q3 2025 is intended to accelerate international expansion.



Frederic von Borries, CPO of The Platform Group AG: “We have put in place an ambitious investment program to increase our international sales outside German-speaking countries from the current level of 22% to over 50% by the end of 2028. This will enable us to develop into a significantly more international company with a growing focus on global markets.”



New management structure to support international expansion As part of its international expansion, TPG is also expanding its executive leadership team. Sven Schumann will be responsible for the strategic management and further development of the investment portfolio as Chief Portfolio Manager (CPM), while Sven Hülsenbeck will take on overall technological responsibility for platform architecture and IT infrastructure as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Two additional C-level positions are to be filled in Q3 2025 to support the next phase of growth. The management team currently comprises CEO Dr. Dominik Benner, CFO Bjoern Minnier, CPO Frederic von Borries, COO Christoph Wilhelmy, and CHO Sarah Millholland.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “We are delivering on what we announced: We are driving forward internationalization, strengthening our management team in a targeted manner, and working hard to make 2025 a record year in terms of revenue and earnings. The strong performance in the first quarter and in April and May makes us very confident that we will achieve this goal – or even exceed it.”



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 26 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 18 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.

Bjoern Minnier, CFO and Head of IR

Düsseldorf | Germany



