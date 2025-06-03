ADS-TEC Energy Announces Membership In Alabama Mobility And Power Consortium



Leader in battery-based, ultra-fast charging joins The University of Alabama, Alabama Power, Mercedes-Benz and other industry, government and academic partners to advance next-generation mobility NÜRTINGEN, Germany – June 3, 2025 – ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, today announced it has joined the Alabama Mobility and Power (AMP) Consortium . The organization was founded through a partnership between The University of Alabama, Alabama Power , and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International to create a premier research and development institute for electric vehicle and mobility innovation. As a consortium member, ADS-TEC Energy joins industry, government and academic partners to advance next-generation mobility solutions. The organization's headquarters, the AMP Center, is a hub for innovation, research and economic development focused on electric vehicle (EV) technology, charging infrastructure, battery manufacturing and power systems. The AMP Center supports research and workforce development to strengthen Alabama's position in the evolving transportation and energy landscape. “We're excited to welcome ADS-TEC Energy as a partner of the AMP Consortium. Their expertise in ultra-fast charging and energy storage technologies adds a critical dimension to our work advancing the EV infrastructure of tomorrow,” said Brad Whisenant, consortium development manager, AMP Center.“This partnership strengthens our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and positioning Alabama as a leader in the battery and charging technology space.” ADS-TEC Energy's U.S. headquarters for its battery-based, ultra-fast EV charging systems is in Auburn, Alabama. The company expects to expand its presence there in 2025 to meet the increased demand in the U.S., as well as support for new and existing installations. Through its new collaboration with the AMP Center, ADS-TEC Energy will leverage the facility for product testing and validation, while working with other consortium members to drive EV adoption and advanced charging techniques across Alabama and the entire United States. “It's an honor to join the consortium and collaborate with like-minded organizations in building technologies for a more sustainable future,” said Jason Powers, vice president, North America, ADS-TEC Energy.“Alabama is a major player in creating modern mobility and power technologies, developing charging infrastructure and managing power delivery to support large-scale growth in electric vehicles, and the AMP Center is the central hub for much of this innovation. We look forward to contributing our expertise in storage systems and advanced charging technologies as well as collaborating with other members.” About ADS-TEC Energy Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and produces battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even with weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. The company, based in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, was nominated for the German Future Prize by the Federal President and was included in the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of in-depth development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for car manufacturers, energy supply companies and charging station operators. More information at: Media Contacts For ADS-TEC Energy Europe: Dennis Müller SVP Product Marketing & Communication ... For ADS-TEC Energy United States: Barbara Hagin Breakaway Communications ... +1 408-832-7626

