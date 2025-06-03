Original-Research: Datagroup SE (Von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)

Original-Research: Datagroup SE (Von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft)
|
Original-Research: Datagroup SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Datagroup SE
Strong order uptick in Q2
On 27 May 2025, Datagroup released its Q2 financial results and confirmed its guidance for FY 2024/2025. Revenue growth was strong and in line with our expectation. Revenues in Q2 increased by 10.1% yoy. The increase was supported by solid order intake in the CORBOX core business, successful acquisition of new customers, and additional cross- and upselling contracts. Furthermore, the company benefited from a higher share of hardware in the service mix. However, the shift toward hardware likely diluted margins due to its typically lower profitability. At the same time, ongoing investments in AI, cybersecurity, and cloud services continued to support the strategic positioning but weighed on earnings. The EBIT margin declined slightly from 8.3% to 8.1%, in line with our estimate. Cash flow from operating activities was weaker due to higher trade receivables. Importantly, the public tender offer by KKR remains a key development. If the 80% or 90% acceptance thresholds are reached by 6 June 2025, the offer price will increase to EUR 56.50 or EUR 58.00 per share, respectively. Delisting will proceed after settlement. We change our target price to EUR 58, in line with the public offer and change our rating to Hold.
You can download the research here:
For additional information visit our website:
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
...
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment