R. STAHL Shareholders Approve Nearly All Agenda Items At The Annual General Meeting Resolution On Authorization To Acquire Own Shares Does Not Receive The Required Majority Executive Board Confirm
|
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
R. STAHL shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – resolution on authorization to acquire own shares does not receive the required majority – Executive Board confirms annual forecast
Waldenburg, 3 June 2025 - At the 32nd Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG, shareholders approved nearly all items on the agenda with the required majority. At the Nobelgusch community center in Pfedelbach, 153 shareholders were present, representing 78.54% of the company's share capital. Including votes submitted by post, the attendance rate was 79.13%, following a figure of 78.68% the previous year.
The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified. Agenda item 6, the authorization to acquire own shares, fell short of the required majority. All other items on the agenda were adopted.
Continued focus on Group strategy
In their detailed presentation, CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann and CCO Tobias Popp explained the market impacts on the past financial year. Despite weak order intake in the second half of the year, sales increased slightly again in full-year 2024, although profitability declined. In the key sales markets, the oil & gas industry as well as chemicals and petrochemicals, uncertainties have been weighing on customers' investment decisions since mid-2024. More encouraging impetus is coming from the pharmaceutical industry, shipbuilding and the food industry.
Dr. Hallmann explained that the measures initiated, such as the expansions in Chennai, India, and Weimar, Thuringia, and the focus on digitalization projects, were part of the EXcellence 2030 corporate strategy. The strategy, which has been consistently pursued since 2018, has already made R. STAHL significantly more resilient and will continue to guide the company's future course with a focus on internationalization and digitalization.
Outlook for 2025 cautious confirmed
In his presentation, Dr. Hallmann confirmed the annual forecast published in April, although the targeted sales level of between € 340 million and € 350 million and the expected EBITDA pre exceptionals of between € 35 million to € 40 million are ambitious targets in the current climate.
The detailed voting results of today's Annual General Meeting and the presentation by the Executive Board will be available on the company website under Investor Relations (
Über R. STAHL –
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
...
03.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment