EQS-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

R. STAHL shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – resolution on authorization to acquire own shares does not receive the required majority – Executive Board confirm

03.06.2025 / 17:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

R. STAHL shareholders approve nearly all agenda items at the Annual General Meeting – resolution on authorization to acquire own shares does not receive the required majority – Executive Board confirms annual forecast

32nd Annual General Meeting held as an in-person event in Pfedelbach

153 shareholders in attendance

Attendance was 78.54% after 78.68% in the previous year

CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann remains committed to the strategy and charts a course forward in a difficult economic environment Shareholders reject authorization to acquire own shares Waldenburg, 3 June 2025 - At the 32nd Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG, shareholders approved nearly all items on the agenda with the required majority. At the Nobelgusch community center in Pfedelbach, 153 shareholders were present, representing 78.54% of the company's share capital. Including votes submitted by post, the attendance rate was 79.13%, following a figure of 78.68% the previous year. The actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board in the past financial year were ratified. Agenda item 6, the authorization to acquire own shares, fell short of the required majority. All other items on the agenda were adopted. Continued focus on Group strategy In their detailed presentation, CEO Dr. Mathias Hallmann and CCO Tobias Popp explained the market impacts on the past financial year. Despite weak order intake in the second half of the year, sales increased slightly again in full-year 2024, although profitability declined. In the key sales markets, the oil & gas industry as well as chemicals and petrochemicals, uncertainties have been weighing on customers' investment decisions since mid-2024. More encouraging impetus is coming from the pharmaceutical industry, shipbuilding and the food industry. Dr. Hallmann explained that the measures initiated, such as the expansions in Chennai, India, and Weimar, Thuringia, and the focus on digitalization projects, were part of the EXcellence 2030 corporate strategy. The strategy, which has been consistently pursued since 2018, has already made R. STAHL significantly more resilient and will continue to guide the company's future course with a focus on internationalization and digitalization. Outlook for 2025 cautious confirmed In his presentation, Dr. Hallmann confirmed the annual forecast published in April, although the targeted sales level of between € 340 million and € 350 million and the expected EBITDA pre exceptionals of between € 35 million to € 40 million are ambitious targets in the current climate. The detailed voting results of today's Annual General Meeting and the presentation by the Executive Board will be available on the company website under Investor Relations (

Über R. STAHL –

R. STAHL is one of the world's leading suppliers of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio covers the portfolio segments Electrical, Automation as well as Lighting and is completed by the cross-divisional function Customer Solutions. Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry – including LNG applications – as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2024, global sales amounting to around € 344 million were generated by 1,743 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5). Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

Contact:

R. STAHL AG

Judith Schäuble

Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Am Bahnhof 30

74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)

Germany



Tel. +49 7942 943-1396

...

03.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: R. Stahl AG Am Bahnhof 30 74638 Waldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0 Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5 WKN: A1PHBB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2149978

End of News EQS News Service