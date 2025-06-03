Quest Alliance And DTTE Delhi Sign Mou To Empower Youth Through Thriving Careers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India In a move to strengthen Delhi's skilling ecosystem, the Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE), Government of NCT of Delhi, renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quest Alliance, a non-profit organization. This intervention will be delivered in collaboration with the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN), a national initiative facilitated by Quest Alliance and funded by Accenture, Cisco, JPMorganChase, and SAP. FRSN brings together civil society organizations, academia, industry bodies, and government institutions to enable systemic change and build employability skills among youth in government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

MoU exchanged between Quest Alliance & DTTE Delhi in presence of Hon'ble Chief minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Ministers Ravinder Indera, Kapil Mishra & Education Minister Ashish Sood



The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta; Hon'ble Minister for Education and Skilling, Shri Ashish Sood; Secretary DTTE, Ms. Nandini Paliwal; and Director DTTE, Shri Kumar Abhishek. It aims to equip ITI learners across 19 technical institutes over the next three years with the skills and mindsets needed to succeed in a rapidly changing job market.



Since 2017, Quest Alliance and DTTE have worked together to build career aspirations among young women through the Future Skills for Thriving Careers (FSTC) approach - a program designed to break gender stereotypes, build job readiness, and support meaningful college-to-work transitions. Based on its success, the initiative will now be expanded to include male students in co-ed institues, with a continued focus on creating gender-inclusive, future-ready ITIs. Hon'ble Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said,“Skilling Delhi's youth has been a top priority for our government from day one. In our first 100 days, we have placed a strong emphasis on strengthening the ITI ecosystem and ensuring that every young person, both men and women, have access to future-ready education and career opportunities.”



The newly expanded intervention will make ITIs demand driven, focus on industry engagement, and future-skills which requires the capacity and mindset building of key stakeholders. This will be enabled through intensive capacity-building of principals, trainers, and placement officers, and the development of robust career readiness ecosystems within ITIs. The blended learning model - through QuestApp, in-person workshops, and immersive workplace exposure - will bring practical relevance to classrooms while fostering mindsets of adaptability and continuous learning.



Ms. Nandini Paliwal, Secretary of DTTE , added,“By co-designing interventions with the government, Quest Alliance is a valuable partner that brings cohesion between ITIs, learners, their families, and industry. Their consistent focus on parent and industry engagement ensures learners can make informed career choices.”



Echoing the success of the partnership, Nikita Bengani, Director of Youth Programs at Quest Alliance , said,“The work in Delhi with young women has been very rewarding, yielding deep insights. We've seen work transition rates improve and more women pursuing non-traditional careers. As the world of work evolves - shaped by automation, climate change, and emerging technologies - young people must develop not just technical skills, but also the mindset to adapt and lead. They should be able to craft the future they wish to see for themselves. This means making learning more learner-led and learner-centric, and instilling the same mindset in educators and facilitators. Our approach aims to create equitable access and empower all stakeholders to thrive in a fast-changing world.” This MoU marks a pivotal moment in advancing inclusive, industry-aligned, and future-focused education across Delhi's ITIs.



About Quest Alliance

Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st century skills by enabling self-learning. We design scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training. We facilitate learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fuelled by research and innovation.



About the Future Right Skills Network

The Future Right Skills Network (FRSN) is a collaborative initiative launched in 2019 by Quest Alliance supported by Accenture, Cisco, JPMorganChase, and SAP Labs India. We work towards a simple yet ambitious goal: to enable one million young people to access quality work opportunities by 2027.