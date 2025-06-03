MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) i-charging Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Excellence in EV Ultra-fast and Megawatt Charging

Recognized for delivering strategic innovation, advanced technology, and customer-focused solutions that redefine EV charging infrastructure across Europe

San Antonio, TX - June 3, 2025 - Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that i-charging has been awarded the 2025 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the EV charging sector for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategic execution, and customer impact within the ultra-fast and megawatt charging landscape. This recognition underscores i-charging's position at the forefront of the electric mobility transformation, delivering next-generation infrastructure that combines technological excellence with user-centric design.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. i-charging excelled in both, demonstrating an ability to align its digital-first strategy with evolving market demands while executing with agility, precision, and scalability.“i-charging focuses on usability, ensuring its solutions are simple, intuitive, and well-designed. The company considers the experience of everyone interacting with its chargers, from EV users and maintenance teams to CPOs, ensuring an exceptional charging journey for all stakeholders,” said Srinag Rajendra, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a bold vision to accelerate the shift to electric mobility, i-charging has built a reputation for delivering a robust, future-ready charging infrastructure that scales with demand. The company's strategic agility and commitment to R&D have allowed it to anticipate shifts in the EV ecosystem, bringing to market solutions that consistently outperform traditional chargers in flexibility, usability, and digital integration.

Innovation remains central to i-charging's approach. The company's portfolio of ultra-fast and megawatt charging solutions is complemented by my-a cloud-based platform that streamlines diagnostics, software updates, and real-time network management. Designed for maximum uptime and operational efficiency, the platform automates key workflows and delivers predictive alerts that allow operators to address potential issues before they escalate.“At i-charging, we are proud to contribute to this transformative journey, ensuring that the future of mobility is green and sustainable through groundbreaking technology. Receiving this award validates our team's commitment to innovation and to creating solutions that make a real difference.” said Pedro Silva, CEO at i-charging.

i-charging's unwavering commitment to customer experience further elevates its competitive edge. By prioritizing intuitive design, the company ensures seamless interaction for EV drivers, site operators, and maintenance teams. Features such as ADA-compliant large displays, real-time progress tracking, and remote maintenance tools deliver operational simplicity while enhancing user satisfaction. Recent refinements to its flagship blueberry FUSION charger-such as enhanced maintenance access and space-efficient design-underscore the company's drive to innovate across form and function.

Frost & Sullivan commends i-charging for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's technology roadmap, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are actively shaping the future of EV infrastructure, contributing to a more connected, sustainable transportation ecosystem.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About i-charging

i-charging was born in 2019 from the desire to create technology-based products, enhancing innovation, differentiation, design, and quality within the most sophisticated segments of electric mobility infrastructure.

Aiming to be a technological reference in the electric mobility sector, it believes in the possibility of achieving more sustainably by adopting new tools and methodologies and leveraging its know-how with global ambition.

For more information, please visit .

About Ashley Shreve

Marketing Coordinator - Best Practices Recognition

[email protected] @frost

Phone: +1.210.844.2505

View all posts by Ashley Shreve