Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) To Present At Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
About Nutriband Inc.
Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .
