Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Is 'One To Watch'



Beeline has surpassed $1 billion in loan originations and achieved 38% year-over-year growth in 2024.

Beeline's platform was created for the Gig Economy, to increase qualifications for the 75 million millennials who need a variety of fresh, friendly mortgage options under one roof.

The company offers a unique tech stack, including AI chatbot Bob, the Hive engine, and BlinkQC, which drives faster and more affordable closings.

Beeline is strongly positioned in DSCR and investor lending markets through strategic partnerships with platforms like Rabbu and Red Awning.

The expansion of Beeline Labs and the spinout of MagicBlocks creates new SaaS-based revenue opportunities. Beeline's leadership team brings a combination of public company experience and deep domain expertise in real estate, fintech, and AI.

Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) is a technology-forward mortgage and title platform leveraging AI, automation, and intuitive user experiences to simplify home financing. Through wholly owned subsidiary Beeline Loans Inc., the company delivers fast and flexible loan solutions for both primary homebuyers and real estate investors. Beeline has built an end-to-end digital lending ecosystem designed to eliminate friction, reduce costs, and dramatically shorten closing timelines.

Since completing its October 2024 merger with Eastside Distilling, Beeline has solidified its position as a next generation fintech mortgage originator. Its core vision centers on digitizing the mortgage journey with tools like AI chatbot Bob, proprietary production engine Hive, and an expanding SaaS...

