Investornewsbreaks Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Hits Uranium Production Record, Advances Key U.S. Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) a leading U.S. producer of uranium and rare earth elements, announced record May production from its high-grade Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona, with 258,745 pounds of U3O8 extracted-up 71% from April. The company also filed an updated Technical Report for its Bullfrog Project in Utah, increasing Indicated and Inferred uranium resources by 15% and 70%, respectively, and disclosing first-time project economics with a 15-year mine life. Concurrently, Energy Fuels is expediting permitting on its Roca Honda project in New Mexico-now added to the federal FAST-41 dashboard-and has resumed activity on its EZ Complex in Arizona. These efforts align with recent Executive Orders from President Trump to strengthen the domestic nuclear fuel industry.

To view the full press release, visit

About Energy Fuels Inc.

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based critical minerals company, focused on uranium, rare earth elements (“REEs”), heavy mineral sands (“HMS”), vanadium and medical isotopes. The company has been the leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, which is sold to nuclear utilities that process it further for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy, and owns and operates several conventional and in siturecovery uranium projects in the western United States. Energy Fuels also owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is the only fully licensed and operating conventional uranium processing facility in the United States. At the mill, the company also produces advanced REE products and vanadium oxide (when market conditions warrant), and is preparing to begin pilot-scale recovery of certain medical isotopes from existing uranium process streams needed for emerging cancer treatments. The company also owns the operating Kwale HMS project in Kenya, which is nearing the end of its life, and is developing three additional HMS projects, including the Toliara Project in Madagascar, the Bahia Project in Brazil and the Donald Project in Australia, in which Energy Fuels has the right to earn up to a 49% interest in a joint venture with Astron Corporation Limited. The company is based in Lakewood, Colorado, with its heavy-mineral sands operations managed from Perth, Australia. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN