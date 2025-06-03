Investornewsbreaks Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Expands Strategic Oil Logistics In Permian Basin

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vivakor (NASDAQ: VIVK) an integrated energy services provider, is advancing its growth strategy across the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins with a focus on expanding its crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing operations. The company operates 10 pipeline injection stations in key areas of the Permian Basin, aggregating crude volumes from well sites and connecting to major pipelines including Centurion, Plains Basin Pipeline, and the West Texas System. Chairman and CEO James Ballengee noted these assets position Vivakor as a vital logistics hub, offering producers market access while optimizing revenue and returns. With the Permian generating over 40% of U.S. oil output, Vivakor's infrastructure plays a key role in supporting growing production and energy demand.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil and produced water gathering, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

Once operational, Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

